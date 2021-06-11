A shy and retiring Disney crab once said, "Darling it's better down where it's wetter", and it looks like that is what everyone is hoping in the case of James Wan's Aquaman 2. Patrick Wilson, who will reprise his role as Orm in the superhero sequel, which just got officially titled Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom, has teased that Wan is taking the Atlantis king to a whole other level in his next outing.

Wilson appeared on Entertainment Tonight to discuss his current role in The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, but he was happy to give some tantalizingly brief insight into what is next for the Aquaman franchise.

"I think like with anything with James, when he comes back for a sequel, it becomes bigger and better. And broader, and more funny, more action, more character work, it's cool. It's really fun, it's super fun."

Aquaman 2 is scheduled to begin shooting in the UK in the summer for an expected December 2022 release. With almost 18 months before that, it is safe to say fans are desperate to know more about what to expect when Jason Momoa gets back in the water. With the production receiving a lot of unwanted attention due to the Amber Heard/Johnny Depp controversy, with many calling for her character of Mera to be replaced in the sequel, Wilson's little titbits at least give everyone something else to speculate on.

Patrick Wilson went on to say," "I've been in training now for about eight weeks, and in a couple months we start. Well, they start in about a month and a half, a month or so they start."

While it may not be clear from that exactly when it starts, we know it is going to be soon. Once that happens, we might get a bit more a clue as to what is going on when the compulsory on-set photos begin to appear. For now, we can only speculate on how the movie will look, although Wan did previously describe it as being "more serious" and "more relevant in a world we're lignin in today." While this sounds great, we do hope that doesn't mean that it becomes preachy about current environmental and world issues - after all, these movies are meant to be a bit of escapism from the daily issues of life.

Recently speaking on the Drew Barrymore Show, Momoa revealed that he had helped to co-write the story treatment for Aquaman 2, but as you would expect, her was very cagy to reveal specific details. In the interview, he said, ""After we ended the first one I went in with my writing partner and we dreamed up the second one and we went in and pitched the idea. The best thing I can give you is that I love it so much that I participated in the writing of it. And so, we did the first treatment and then James and our original writer David finished it off."

"All of our hearts are in it," Momoa went on. "Instead of just, like, getting a script and doing that, you are 100% being encouraged by your director and co-writers. So that's exciting for me and I'm excited to go over there. I leave in July and we start filming." Watch for small details begin to emerge from the depths over the next few months once filming is underway. Aquaman 2 swims into theaters on 16th December 2022. This news originated at Enterainment Tonight.