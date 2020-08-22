James Wan and Patrick Wilson dished some details on Aquaman 2 at DC FanDome. The virtual event is essentially a massive online convention focused entirely on the DC universe, be it on the small screen, big screen or the pages of the comics. In this case, the filmmaker and actor behind Ocean Master reunited to discuss the first movie, as well as touch on the upcoming sequel. First and foremost, Orm/Ocean Master will indeed be returning once again.

At this point, the sequel is pretty far out so James Wan couldn't reveal much about what we will see when Jason Momoa returns as Arthur Curry. But Wan and Patrick Wilson talked freely about Orm's return. They didn't get into specifics but this confirms the villain will be back. Though Wilson did previously hint that was going to be the case. Additionally, Wan revealed that the second movie is going to be more serious. Here's what he had to say about it.

"The second one is a little bit more series. A little more relevant in the world we live in today. I think that's where it wants to go."

The bulk of the DC Comics panel focused on the experience of filming the first Aquaman. However, James Wan, who is returning for the sequel, did touch on some of what we can expect from Aquaman 2. Specifically, he said that he is excited to dive in further with the heroes, in addition to expanding the scope of the universe.

"I'm excited to continue the journeys of our heroes and to expand on the world with number 2."

On that same front, Patrick Wilson expressed his desire to see "some new worlds." Adding, "there's a lot of unexplored ocean." James Wan didn't leave his friend and frequent collaborator hanging. Wan had this to say.

"I can absolutely guarantee you new worlds in this next one."

Plot details remain largely under wraps for the sequel and not much was revealed at DC fanDome. James Wan previously said that there will be some horror elements creeping into Aquaman's next cinematic adventure. Wan is known for his horror exploits, having directed The Conjuring and Saw before taking a dive into the world of big-budget comic book movies. Wan's next movie, Malignant, is a trip back to the horror realm. Amber Heard is also set to return as Mera, with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II reprising his role as Black Manta. There is no word yet on when production will begin but that will largely be dependent on factors out of Warner Bros.' control, given the current situation.

Aquaman was a larger than expected success upon its release in 2018. Taking in a huge $1.14 billion at the global box office, it became the highest-grossing DC movie of all time. With that, expectations for the sequel are high. We'll keep you up to date with all the big news coming out of DC FanDome as it unfolds. Aquaman 2 is currently set to hit theaters on December 16, 2022, from Warner Bros.