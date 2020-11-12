Earlier today, Amber Heard confirmed that she will return as Mera in Aquaman 2. But apparently, a lot of fans don't want her to. A petition calling for the removal and recasting of Amber Heard for the upcoming DC sequel Aquaman 2 has now reached over a million signatures.

The petition is just another outcry in the ongoing drama between Heard and ex-husband Johnny Depp, with the latter recently hitting headlines after being asked to resign from his role in the Fantastic Beasts franchise. This decision by the studio has led to outrage from fans, who believe that Heard should face the same consequences with regards to her role in Aquaman 2, another property owned by Warner Bros.

"Amber Heard has been exposed as a domestic abuser by Johnny Depp. In his $50 million lawsuit, Johnny Depp describes many incidents of domestic abuse that he suffered at the hands of his (then) wife Amber Heard, including one incident where she punched him twice in the face and another where she shattered his finger with a vodka bottle, and his finger had to be surgically reattached. He will bear the scar from that for the rest of his life."

Heard first appeared as Mera, princess of one of the underwater kingdoms, in Zack Snyder's Justice League back in 2017. She has since gone to appear alongside Jason Momoa in 2018's Aquaman and is currently still on board to reprise the role in Aquaman 2, which is set for release in 2022. Since divorcing from Depp in 2016, Heard has obtained a restraining order against the actor, accusing him of physically and verbally abusing her. Following several other allegations, including that Depp had tried to stonewall her career, Depp has sued the actress for defamation following a piece she wrote about him for The Washington Post.

Depp also recently lost a libel lawsuit against a British tabloid which had characterized him as being a "wife beater", with the studio ultimately deciding to distance themselves from any incoming controversy and asking Depp to step down from the role of central Fantastic Beasts villain Grindelwald. Depp has so far played the part twice, in 2016's Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and the 2018 sequel Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, with the intention being that Depp would play the role throughout the rest of the series.

"I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and I have respected and agreed to that request," Depp said in a statement on social media. "Finally, I wish to say this. The surreal judgement of the court in the U.K. will not change my fight to tell the truth, and I confirm that I plan to appeal. My resolve remains strong and I intend to prove that the allegations against me are false. My life and career will not be defined by this moment in time."

Despite Depp having departed from Fantastic Beasts 3 having filmed only one scene, it has been revealed that the actor will receive his full salary of over $10 million thanks to a pay-or-play stipulation in his contract. A petition calling for Depp to be brought back into the fray has now reached over 100,000 signatures, though it is being reported that Hannibal star Mads Mikkelsen is already in talks to take over.

Do you think Amber Heard should be removed from Aquaman 2? Should she be replaced by game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke as depicted in fan art by talented artist Bosslogic? This comes to us from Change.org.