Pilou Asbaek is reportedly set to join his fellow Game of Thrones alum Jason Momoa in the upcoming sequel Aquaman 2. Asbaek is perhaps best known for his standout role as Euron Greyjoy in Game of Thrones, a role he played in the show's last three seasons. While Momoa also starred on Thrones, their two characters never met as Momoa exited the popular HBO series after its first season.

James Wan will return to direct Aquaman 2. He will also produce the sequel alongside Peter Safran. David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick is writing the screenplay, but no details have been revealed concerning the sequel's plot. As such, no information has been revealed about Asbaek's character, such as whether he'll be playing a hero or a villain, or if he'll be playing an original character or someone who first appeared in DC Comics.

While Pilou Asbæk is very well known for playing Euron Greyjoy on Game of Thrones, he has similarly impressed critics with his other screen performances. He is acclaimed for his role as troubled spin doctor Kasper Juul in the Danish drama series Borgen, and he recently appeared alongside The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Anthony Mackie in the sci-fi action movie Outside the Wire on Netflix. Fans can also see him starring opposite Sylvester Stallone in the upcoming MGM movie Samaritan.

The first Aquaman movie was a tremendous success when it was released in theaters in 2018. Directed by James Wan, the original title starred Jason Momoa as the titular superhero, reprising the role he previously portrayed in Justice League. The movie also featured Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Nicole Kidman. It banked more than $1.148 billion at the box office, making it the highest-grossing movie ever made based on a DC Comics character.

Mateen told Uproxx in 2019 that he was on board to return as Black Manta for Aquaman 2. Despite a popular petition with Johnny Depp fans to have Amber Heard fired from her role as Mera in the sequel, the actress told Entertainment Weekly in November that she was still set to return for Aquaman 2 with filming scheduled to begin in 2021. Heard also insinuated that the fan petitions were populated by robots or people paid to sign them.

"I'm super excited about the amount of fan love and the amount of fan appreciation that Aquaman has acquired and that it has garnered so much excitement for Aquaman and Mera that it means we'll be coming back," Heard said at the time. "I'm so excited to film that."

The actress added: "Paid rumors and paid campaigns on social media don't dictate [casting decisions] because they have no basis in reality. Only the fans actually made Aquaman and Aquaman 2 happen. I'm excited to get started next year."

As of now, Warner Bros. offered no comment on the news of Asbaek's casting. The plan at this time is to release the movie in theaters on Dec. 16, 2022. This news comes to us from Deadline.