Warner Bros. has heard some ideas for Aquaman 2 from Jason Momoa. The actor is excited for the Arthur Curry standalone movie to hit theaters in December, but he's already looking to the future with plans for a sequel. The DCEU is currently in a weird spot with Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck reportedly out the door along with The Flash movie getting delayed yet again. The studio could be into making an Aquaman sequel in the near future with some of Momoa's plot points thrown into the mix, if its a mega success at the box office.

In a recent interview, Jason Momoa spoke about the future of the Aquaman franchise, adding that his opinion matters to the studio. Arthur Curry was first introduced to the DCEU in 2016's Batman v Superman and then later in Justice League with a more substantial part. As for an Aquaman sequel, Momoa has been planning on it since filming the first movie. He explains.

"I definitely have an opinion. Even when we were shooting Aquaman, I have the opening of Aquaman 2 ready. I went in and pitched it to (producer Peter) Safran, and I pitched it to (Warner Bros. chairman) Toby Emmerich. They loved it. It's awesome... But yeah, I have plans for Aquaman 2."

Obviously, Aquaman will have to do some pretty awesome numbers this winter in order for the studio to fork over more cash for a sequel. After Justice League tanked, Warner Bros. and DC Films have been rethinking their strategy for superhero films, so it may be harder to get Aquaman 2 made, even if it does well. For now, early reactions to Aquaman compare it a Phase 1 Marvel Cinematic Universe project, which could be a good sign. Additionally, Momoa states that the studio is already into the ideas that he has pitched.

Even without a new Star Wars movie this December, Aquaman is still going to have a pretty tough battle at the box office upon its release. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Bumblebee, and Mary Poppins Returns will all be released around the same time. In addition, there's the Deadpool 2 Christmas re-release going up against the competition, which could prove to be a hit. Jason Momoa and James Wan have fought to make Arthur Curry cool again, but will he be able to come out on top of the extremely competitive Christmas box office?

Aquaman hits theaters on December 21st. We'll have to wait until after then to see if Warner Bros. and DC Films are going to move ahead with Aquaman 2. The studio is already banking on Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman 1984 to be a huge success like the first film, so there could be hope for another movie starring Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry. You can read more of the interview with Jason Momoa in the new issue of Total Film.