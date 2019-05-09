Aquaman 2 is on the way and Jason Momoa says the story is "locked." It appears Warner Bros. and Momoa have found the right story for the highly anticipated Arthur Curry standalone sequel. Last year's Aquaman was always destined to do well at the box office, but it shattered expectations, earning well over $1.1 billion worldwide, and becoming DC's highest grossing movie of all time in the process. Talks of a sequel began almost immediately and Momoa revealed he had already pitched some ideas for it late last year.

Before the first installment even hit theaters, Jason Momoa admitted he had already talked to the studio about his ideas for Aquaman 2. It appears the studio has been into the ideas Momoa had to offer since they appear to be moving forward with the story. When asked about the upcoming sequel, Momoa had this to say.

"I was excited to get back in there, and so I've been working with our previous writer, and getting in there, and we've got a locked story, and we're getting into it."

Jason Momoa was also asked about the story for Aquaman 2 and he talked a little bit about what fans can expect. However, he obviously is not allowed to say much about the sequel, especially since it's over two years away from hitting theaters. With that being said, it looks like the story of the sequel will focus more on the Earth. Momoa explains.

"I was really, really, really passionate to do the second one because it's the first time where it's all on Earth. It's combining land and sea, kind of like what I'm doing with this (environmental cause). There's no outside aliens destroying Earth, it's us."

It's not clear if James Wan will be back on board to direct Aquaman 2. After the success of the first installment, the director admitted he was taking a much-deserved break and waiting to find the right story. Now, according to Jason Momoa, they have done that part, so we'll just have to wait and see. In other Aquaman-related news, Wan is reportedly a producer on the upcoming horror spin-off The Trench, which is currently in the development phase.

One of the most important Aquaman 2 updates doesn't even really have to do with the movie. Jason Momoa revealed that his beard will be back for the sequel. Fans of the actor were shocked to see him shave his beard to raise awareness about the dangers of using plastic water bottles last month. A video of the actor shaving off his iconic beard quickly went viral and has earned over 7 million views as of this writing. It appears Momoa's beard is just as famous as he is, which makes it a must for Aquaman 2. You can watch the interview with Momoa below, thanks to the Ellen Show YouTube channel.

