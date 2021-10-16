Action movie icon Dolph Lundgren is looking redheaded and ready as the actor begins filming on the upcoming DC sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Lundgren took to social media to share a behind-the-scenes image of himself preparing to return to the water as King Nereus, leader of f the Atlantean tribe of Xebel and father of Amber Heard's Mera.

As well as giving us a good look at the flaming set of luscious looks atop his head, the hulking action movie star heaped praise on the follow-up in a caption saying, "Hanging out in my trailer on Aquaman 2. Great script, great director, terrific cast and a fantastic crew. Really enjoying it!"

While plot details for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom remain largely under wraps, the title does offer some clues as to the direction of the comic book movie sequel. Revealing that Aquaman 2 will involve a mysterious "lost kingdom", has led many to believe that the movie will introduce Necrus. Now, Necrus should be familiar to DC fans, but to those unaware, it is the name of another underwater city akin to Aquaman's native Atlantis. It is unique in that it only exists for very brief intervals of time and can never be found in the same location twice. Known as "The Black City," Necrus is ruled over by a tyrant king and is completely militaristic, which should prove a challenge for the underwater superhero should Necrus turn out to be part of the story.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will once again be helmed by James Wan from a screenplay written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, and brings back Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry/Aquaman, the half-Atlantean/half-human king of Atlantis and member of the Justice League who can swim at supersonic speeds and communicate with aquatic life. Making up the supporting cast are

Amber Heard as Mera, Patrick Wilson as Orm Marius AKA Ocean Master, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as David Kane AKA Black Manta, Temuera Morrison as Thomas Curry, and, of course, Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus. The sequel will also introduce some new faces, including Randall Park as Dr. Stephen Shin, Jani Zhao as Stingray, Indya Moore as Karshon, and Pilou Asbæk in an undisclosed role.

Dolph Lundgren has previously expressed his excitement over returning to the underwater comic book movie world of Aquaman, despite his hatred of harnesses. "[Aquaman] was certainly a new experience," he said. "The only water I ever saw was in my bottle of Evian that I drank. There was no water on set. It was really very dry. So you hang in the harness all day - five, six, seven, eight hours a day - and you move your legs in a certain way, you talk, and you move around, and then your hair is added later in the computer. So it's very, very tedious, but it's a different experience. And it was fun to work with all the great actors - there's [Willem] Dafoe, and Patrick Wilson, and of course, Jason Momoa."

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is scheduled to be released on December 16, 2022.