Jason Momoa and James Wan gave Aquaman fans a treat by releasing new images of the DC hero's costumes for the upcoming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which include a very familiar and iconic gold and green suit that comes straight from the classic comic book appearances of the character, but it was the second blue "stealth" suit image that caught many people by surprise. Another very distinctive outfit, the blue suit is also direct from the comics, but is possibly one that not as many people are familiar with.

"Here's @prideofgypsies in the classic #Aquaman suit AND a sneak peek at his other outfit - the stealth suit. Atlantean tech based on cephalopod's camouflaging ability. David Leslie Johnson and I were inspired by the 80's "blue suit"," Wan said in his post, leaning into the idea that the new suit takes some of its camouflaging ability from the real life abilities of creatures such as octopuses and squids. He also gave citation that it was the 1980s period of Aquaman's history that directly led to the design.

The first time Aquaman was seen wearing the blue suit was in 1986 in a miniseries in which the suit was designed by Neal Pozner. The suit had a main purpose of allowing Arthur Curry to move through the water without being quite as obvious as his previous attire. The very different appearance was not by chance, as it fit in with the change in the comics that saw Aquaman and Mera leading a relatively normal life in Florida until they were summoned back to Atlantis to deal with a new threat to the underwater kingdom. The suit's properties played an important part of the story and proved to be a great asset as the series continued. While the miniseries itself was not taken to by some for making changes to the character's origin story, the costume itself was a hit and even returned in 2020's Aquaman: Deep Dives digital series.

With all this in mind, it is possibly not surprising that James Wan would want to bring it into the movies. There is very little known about the plot of the upcoming sequel, so how the new suit will aid our hero in his new quest is impossible to tell exactly, but it is likely going to be nothing short of spectacular to behold and will seemingly have some considerable screen time if it is worth dropping an image of it right now. There is every possibility that Jason Momoa could have had a hand is deciding how it is used thanks to his involvement with the writing of the new adventure.

"After we ended the first one I went in with my writing partner and we dreamed up the second one and we went in and pitched the idea," Momoa previously said on The Drew Barrymore Show. "The best thing I can give you is that I love it so much that I participated in the writing of it. And so, we did the first treatment and then James and our original writer David finished it off. And all of our hearts are in it. Instead of just like getting a script and doing that, you are 100% being encouraged by your director and co-writers. So that's exciting for me." Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is slated to arrive in theaters on December 16, 2022.