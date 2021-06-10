Director James Wan has shared the official title for Aquaman 2. Jason Momoa's second solo go-around as the iconic DC superhero is going to be called Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The title was revealed by Wan on Instagram, who shared a photo from a recent production meeting regarding the blockbuster sequel. The image, which sees the title set against an oceanic backdrop, was shared with the caption "The tide is rising."

Breaking news from Director James Wan #Aquaman



Re-post: IG @/creepypuppet| The tide is rising. pic.twitter.com/AxQVOnlpey — Aquaman Movie (@aquamanmovie) June 10, 2021

While no official plot details have been revealed about the sequel this does give us something to chew on until the movie begins filming. Does "The Lost Kingdom" refer to Atlantis, perhaps? There is certainly room for speculation at this point. Whatever the case, this is an indication that things are moving in the right direction. Production is expected to kick off before the end of the year. Aside from Jason Momoa, Amber Heard will reprise her role as Mera. Patrick Wilson will, additionally, be back as Orm. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will return as Black Manta as well. Other returning cast members include Willem Dafoe, Nicole Kidman and Dolph Lundgren.

Jason Momoa made his debut as Arthur Curry, aka Aquaman, albeit very briefly, in 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. He then returned in a far more significant role in Justice League, which originally hit theaters in 2017. Momoa got even more screen time in Zack Snyder's Justice League, which was released on HBO Max earlier this year. Aquaman was released in late 2018 and went on to become a massive success. It earned $1.14 billion globally, making it the highest-grossing DC movie ever at the box office.

For that reason, it should come as no surprise that James Wan has confirmed that the sequel will indeed be released in theaters. Given that DC movies such as Batgirl and Static Shock are being developed for HBO Max, there may have been at least some question about that. That said, with the box office on the rebound in a big way, Warner Bros. would potentially be leaving a lot of money on the table by not giving Aquaman 2 an exclusive theatrical release of some kind. So that tidbit probably shouldn't come as a huge surprise.

David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick is penning the screenplay for the sequel. Not only did he work on the first movie but he also has collaborated with James Wanon several entries in The Conjuring universe. This includes The Conjuring 2 and the recently released The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. Jason Momoa also had a hand in crafting the script. Peter Safran will produce alongside Wan.

Other DC Films projects coming down the pipeline include The Sucide Squad, The Batman, Black Adam, The Flash, Wonder Woman 3, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, a Superman reboot and Blue Beetle. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is set to hit theaters on December 16, 2022. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details are made available. Be sure to check out the reveal for yourself from James Wan's Instagram.