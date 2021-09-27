While there are few who would say Warner Bros.' DC Extended Universe had a very shaky start, in part thanks to their rush to catch up with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it now looks like they are finding their feet pretty well since the less than stunning original version of the Justice League arrived in 2017. Among the numerous TV and movie projects now in various stages of development, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is deep into filming but still bringing new casting updates, the latest of which is the surprise addition of a Green Lantern villain.

The character in question is Karshon, best known for their alter ego of The Shark, and will be played in the upcoming aquatic sequel by Pose and Escape Room: Tournament of Champions star Indya Moore. Moore will be joined by Jani Zhao, playing the new character of Stingray, Vincent Regan taking over the role of Atlan from Graham McTavish, and Game of Thrones star Pilou Asbaek, who was also recently announced as having joined the cast of the upcoming Salem's Lot remake.

Karshon is a character created by Gil Kane and John Broome and made their debut in Green Lantern #24 in 1963. After being exposed to experimental radiation, as all the comic book characters are, Karshon evolves from a regular tiger shark into a being with telekinetic powers, the ability to control energy bolts and is a manipulator of matter. Karshon became bent on hunting the Green Lantern and continued to be a nemesis of Hal Jordan's alter ego for some time, while constantly alternating between their shark form and their enhanced superbeing form. The character made an appearance in the Crisis of Infinite Earth's arc, and has since appeared as an enemy of The Flash in Green Lantern Corps. #32, and also featured with the Suicide Squad, which they died as part of.

The addition of Karshon to the Aquaman story continues to show the expanding properties of the DC Extended Universe and that Warner Bros. are quite happy to switch some of the lesser known characters from the comic books into other worlds than the one they are most associated with. It has been made clear on a number of occasions that the Aquaman sequel will be dealing with environmental issues within the context of the storyline, and Karshon's powers originating from radioactive experimentation could quite easily fit into that narrative.

Aquaman star Jason Momoa recently said in an interview with Fandango, that the new movie will be bigger and better than the $1.14 billion grossing first movie, which became DC's biggest box office success in 2018. "We all learned something on the first one. It's exciting because I haven't made too many sequels. I just know that it's, even on the page, it's absolutely wonderful. There is so much going on. I think the stakes are a lot higher. There's a lot of comedy. So, I mean, I giggled reading it. There's a lot of fun, and definitely the action's [bigger]. I think just in the last three or four years, technology is constantly [evolving]... it's just moving at such a rapid pace that what we're doing with underwater [sequences], I mean, that's what made the first one so amazing, It's just gone on to a whole other level, so I'm excited for everyone because it's just a lot more heart. There's a lot more at risk."

Momoa is seen next in the remake of Dune, which arrives in theaters and on HBO Max on October 22nd, while Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be exclusively in theaters on December 16th, 2022. This news arrives from The Hollywood Reporter.