Aquaman star Jason Momoa has hyped up expectations for the upcoming sequel while talking with Fandango, with the actor callingAquaman and the Lost Kingdom bigger and funnier than the first underwater DC outing. Momoa could barely contain his excitement over the quality of the movie's script, with his description sure to have fans excited. Though hopefully not too excited, as release is still over a year away...

"I giggled reading it."

Jason Momoa is very excited by the direction of #Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom. pic.twitter.com/DjERYO3bFH — Fandango (@Fandango) September 25, 2021

"We all learned something on the first one. It's exciting because I haven't made too many sequels. I just know that it's, even on the page, it's absolutely wonderful. There is so much going on. I think the stakes are a lot higher. There's a lot of comedy. So, I mean, I giggled reading it. There's a lot of fun, and definitely the action's [bigger]."

Of course, sequels are expected to go bigger or go home, but it sounds like Aquaman and the Last Kingdom has really turned things up for Momoa's next adventure as the underwater superhero. In fact, Jason Momoa is far from the only Aquaman 2 star to talk up the movie, with Black Manta actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II recently stating that the follow-up blows the first Aquaman out of the water. "I think the script is better than it was in the first one," the actor said. "It gives the actors a lot of good storytelling moments. In Aquaman, we just got a small introduction to Black Manta and to some of his motivations. In this one, I get to exercise and breathe a little bit more. I'm showing some different colors with this one....The bad guy is always more interesting to explore."

While plot details for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom remain largely under wraps, the title does offer some clues as to the direction of the comic book movie sequel. The revelation that Aquaman 2 will involve a mysterious "lost kingdom", added together with the movie's intriguing working title, Necrus, likely offers some insight into the plot. Necrus should be familiar to DC fans as the name of another underwater city akin to Aquaman's native Atlantis. It is unique in that it only exists for very brief intervals of time and can never be found in the same location twice. Known as "The Black City," Necrus is ruled over by a tyrant king and is completely militaristic, which should prove a challenge for the underwater superhero should Necrus turn out to be part of the story.

Aquaman and the Last Kingdom is set to be directed once again by James Wan, who proved with the first Aquaman that he can balance the comic book ridiculousness and humor with drama and action. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will also reunite several members of the cast from the first movie, including Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry/Aquaman, Amber Heard as Mera, Patrick Wilson as Orm Marius/Ocean Master, Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus, and Temuera Morrison as Thomas Curry, Arthur's father. The sequel has also recently added the likes of Randall Park, Vincent Regan, Jani Zhao, Pose breakout star Indya Moore, and Pilou Asbæk.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is scheduled to be released on December 16, 2022. This comes to us from Fandango.