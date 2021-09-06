Fandom expresses itself in many different ways, but one of the more unique ways folks show their love for their given fandom is via cosplay. No matter how intricate the cosplay, the fan who put it together is showing their love for their selected fandom. And while most homemade cosplays are inexpensive and can even look like they were thrown together haphazardly, some cosplayers spend hundreds or thousands of dollars to perfect their look.

One particularly difficult look to pull off currently is Jason Momoa's Aquaman. An intensely popular character and easily one of the best parts of the DCEU, Momoa gives the character a more ragged and dangerous look than the comics, a look that is harder for cosplayers to emulate. Still, one Instagram model, @billyd275th in conjunction with @kickassdesigns has done just that. In an Instagram post from August 20, the model poses regally as Aquaman, deftly duplicating the character's armor and tattoos as he looks off into the early morning sun holding his trident.

"Did someone order a lifeguard? Shot early morning on my SonyA7iii Model: @billyd275th."

It is an impressive look to pull off. In fact, this might be one of the best Aquaman costume recreations seen to date, an amazing feat considering the complexity of the costume itself combined with Jason Momoa's tattoos.

The armor is recreated almost perfectly, looking as if it was taken from the wardrobe department. And the attention to detail in recreating Momoa's tattoos for the look makes the image that much more stunning. A lot of work went into creating this shot, and a great deal of credit should go to both model and photographer for making this cosplay look so perfect. Maybe Momoa will notice the effort that went into this shot and share the effort with his fans.

The ﻿Aquaman﻿ star, however, is keeping himself busy. Between work on Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom﻿ and related environmental efforts, Momoa keeps himself very busy. He and his onscreen nemesis for the second ﻿Aquaman﻿ film, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, are also having fun promoting each other's projects, with Abdul-Mateen II talking up Momoa's ﻿See﻿ on Apple+ and Momoa helping promote Abdul-Mateen II's ﻿Candyman﻿, which has recently been in theaters.

Jason Momoa can currently be seen on Apple+ in ﻿See﻿ which he costars with Dave Bautista. The two have been teasing other projects after ﻿See﻿, with Bautista promoting the idea of a buddy cop movie with the two stars. Fans can see (no pun intended) the potential in such a movie, and while no such movie has been announced, it would not be a surprised if one will be at some point.

Jason Momoa will, of course, return to his major role of Aquaman, which he has previously appeared in ﻿Aquaman﻿ and ﻿Justice League﻿ as the character, in ﻿Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom﻿ which is currently in production. The sequel is currently set for a December 16, 2022 release date. No word yet on if @billyd275th will make an appearance in the movie...