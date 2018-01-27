Justice League is heading to VOD, Blu-ray and DVD soon. And to celebrate, Warner Bros. and DC are starting to share a couple of awesome comic book inspired new posters. The first two feature Aquaman and Cyborg. Neither of whom are getting any deleted scenes in this release. Nor is there a Zack Snyder cut included. So, instead fans get some new posters, which is exciting. Kind of. I guess.

Warner Bros. Pictures' and DC Entertainment's epic action adventure Justice League is coming home on March 13, 2018. All of the special features, including interviews with filmmakers and featurettes, can be experienced in an entirely new, dynamic and immersive manner on tablets and mobile phones using the Warner Bros. Movies All Access App, available for both iOS and Android devices. The Warner Bros. Movies All Access App will allow users to watch the movie and simultaneously experience synchronized content related to any scene simply by rotating their device. Synchronized content is presented on the same screen while the movie is playing, thus enabling users to quickly learn more about any scene, such as actor biographies, scene locations, fun trivia or image galleries. Also, users can share movie clips with friends on social media and experience other immersive content.

The bonus features will kick off with Road to Justice, where fans can journey alongside DC comic creators as they explore over fifty years of the Justice League, from comic books to animated adventures to their cinematic debut. Heart of Justice allows fans to discover the heart, soul and mind of the Justice League, as the cast and filmmakers share their admiration for DC's iconic Trinity: Superman, Wonder Woman and Batman. The bonus features continue with Technology of the Justice League, where fans interface with the Justice League database to learn their most advanced secrets, from Batman's arsenal to Cyborg's alien tech. Justice League: The New Heroes allows fans to join Ray Fisher on a personal tour to meet the newest members of the Justice League: Aquaman, the Flash and Cyborg.

The Return of Superman is the only deleted scene not seen in theaters on this Blu-ray/DVD release, while Steppenwolf the Conqueror features actor Ciarán Hinds and the filmmakers as they reveal the story behind mankind's ancient enemy and the Justice League's greatest challenge. There are also a number of Scene Studies featurettes, giving fans a closer look at the filmmaking process behind Justice League's most visually exciting and action-packed sequences. Among these Scene Studies are Revisiting the Amazons, Wonder Woman's Rescue, Heroes Park and The Tunnel Battle. Suit Up: The Look of the League features costume designer Michael Wilkinson as he explores the innovation and artistry that goes into creating the costumes of DC's iconic heroes.

On February 13, Justice League will be available to own for streaming and download to watch anywhere in high definition and standard definition on favorite devices from select digital retailers. On March 13, Justice League will be made available digitally on Video On Demand services from cable and satellite providers, and on select gaming consoles. Take a look at the new Blu-ray trailer, along with the cover art below, courtesy of Warner Bros. You can take a look at the new character posters thanks to the official Justice League Instagram.