Beginning on Black Friday and throughout the three-day weekend, Warner Bros. Pictures offers visitors to Los Angeles's hot spot The Grove a sneak peek inside the visually breathtaking Atlantis of James Wan's upcoming action adventure Aquaman in theaters December 21. The large-scale, tactile activation offers fans a chance to step into the depths and immerse themselves in the stunning undersea world created for the film, and is accompanied by a photo booth to ensure unique friends and family images can not only be captured, but shared.

The interactive portal lies inside a domed structure where, once inside, visitors are faced with a central cylinder displaying a striking waterfall effect that parts with a mere touch, revealing either beautiful marine life or select scenes from the movie, beneath. Overhead, the ceiling interrelates with the scenery below, featuring water effects, a peaceful whale migration, a spectacular array of electric jellyfish, and more.

Both the Aquaman Experience dome and photo booth will be stationed on The Grove's main lawn, adjacent to the Christmas tree, from Friday, November 23 through Sunday, November 25, and open for visitors each day from 12 noon to 8 p.m.

From Warner Bros. Pictures and director James Wan comes Aquaman. the origin story of half-surface dweller, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry that takes him on the journey of his lifetime-one that will not only force him to face who he really is, but to discover if he is worthy of who he was born to be...a king. The action-packed adventure spans the vast, visually breathtaking underwater world of the seven seas, and stars Jason Momoa in the title role.

The film also stars Amber Heard as Mera, a fierce warrior and Aquaman's ally throughout his journey; Oscar nominee Willem Dafoe (The Florida Project) as Vulko, council to the Atlantean throne; Patrick Wilson as Orm, the present King of Atlantis; Dolph Lundgren as Nereus, King of the Atlantean tribe Xebel; Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as the revenge-seeking Black Manta; and Oscar winner Nicole Kidman (The Hours) as Arthur's mom, Atlanna. Also featured are Ludi Lin as Captain Murk, an Atlantean Commando, and Temuera Morrison as Arthur's dad, Tom Curry.

Wan directed from a screenplay by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and Will Beall, story by Geoff Johns & James Wan and Will Beall, based on characters created by Paul Norris and Mort Weisinger for DC. The film was produced by Peter Safran and Rob Cowan, with Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder, Jon Berg, Geoff Johns and Walter Hamada serving as executive producers.

Wan's team behind the scenes included such frequent collaborators as Oscar-nominated director of photography Don Burgess (Forrest Gump), Wan's five-time editor Kirk Morri, production designer Bill Brzeski, and visual effects supervisor Kelvin McIlwain. They were joined by costume designer Kym Barrett and composer Rupert Gregson-Williams.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents a Peter Safran Production, a James Wan Film, "Aquaman." The film is being released on December 21, 2018, in 3D and 2D and IMAX, and will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures. Aquaman is rated PG-13 for sequences of sci-fi violence and action, and for some language.