Warner Bros. has released a brand new Aquaman featurette, previewing the amazing worlds we're set to visit in the latest live-action DC movie. While many may have been hesitant about the idea of this particular character getting his own movie, star Jason Momoa has done a lot to calm those concerns. Not to mention much of the impressive footage that has already been showcased in the trailers. This offers an entirely different look at the movie, which comes with the weight of great expectations, but also looks like it's going to deliver on the spectacle.

This serves as more of a lifted curtain look as to what goes into making a movie of this size, as opposed to a way for DC fans to take in a bunch of new footage from Aquaman ahead of its debut next month. That said, it's an impressive look as it showcases all of the work that had to be done to bring these worlds to life. It was a tremendous undertaking. Especially considering that this character has been the butt of many jokes over the years up until very recently. Director James Wan has this to say, explaining how he approached the story

"For me, the most important thing is the story that I'm telling. Whether it's a scary set piece or a dramatic moment, it all comes down to the characters and if you care about them. Aquaman is very powerful but what drives him comes from a very human place."

Jason Momoa also explains a bit about the character of Arthur Curry, as well as Amber Heard discussing what attracted her to the role of Mera, explaining that she's no "damsel in distress." The scope displayed is truly massive, reaching the depths of the ocean to places we've never seen before on Earth. Momoa analogizes the ocean to space, since the depths of the waters haven't truly been explored by man.

Many of the other cast members from the DC Comics adaptation appear in the video, including Nicole Kidman, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Indeed, this movie seems to have a lot going for it. A great director, a stacked cast and a world that hasn't really been explored before in a superhero flick. But given what happened last year with Justice League, which fell way short of expectations for many, especially for Warner Bros., there is a lot of pressure to deliver the goods.

Early reactions to the movie have been mostly positive, but critics have yet to weigh in. They'll have the chance to do so at the premiere, which is scheduled to take place in London on November 26. So we should be hearing more thorough word on how things turned out in just a couple of weeks. Aquaman is set to arrive in theaters on December 21. Be sure to check out the new featurette from Warner Bros. below.