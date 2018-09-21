Aquaman is now three months away from opening in theaters and Warner Bros. and DC Films are starting to ramp up the promotional campaign. Jason Momoa returns to his Arthur Curry role for the first standalone film for the aquatic superhero, who often ends up at the butt of the joke. Momoa and director James Wan are hoping to take Curry and bring a cool edge that has not been present in the comic books or previous animated shows. While it's too early to tell if they succeeded on their "make Aquaman cool mission," they certainly packed a lot of underwater action into the international trailer.

The first trailer for Aquaman was shown to an enthusiastic audience at this year's San Diego Comic-Con. The trailer was released online simultaneously and DC fans were generally pretty happy with what they saw. However, the lucky attendees were treated to some more footage, which has gone on to reach almost mythical status, like last year's Infinity War footage that was shown off at the D23 Expo and Comic-Con. The recently released Japanese trailer is pretty similar to the North American version, but it adds some more battle action, which is certainly welcome.

Aquaman will be the first DC film released after the disastrous Justice League, so it has a lot riding on its shoulders. Early Aquaman reactions to the movie have been positive, with more than a few people comparing it to a Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase One movie. While the early reactions weren't overwhelmingly positive, hopes are still high that Jason Momoa and James Wan have crafted something on par with Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman, which has been the greatest success out of the DCEU thus far.

Talks of an Aquaman movie started as far back as 2004, but several plans fell through over the years. It wasn't until 2014 when Warner Bros. and DC Films started actively putting the film into development with Will Beall and Kurt Johnstad brought on to write two completely different scripts. In the end, Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, Beall, Geoff Johns, and James Wan had a hand in crafting the story and tweaking the screenplay. Wan was brought in to direct the film in 2015 while Jason Momoa took on the lead role in 2014.

Aquaman swims into theaters on December 21st after getting pushed back a few times. The movie was originally going to come out in July, but was later pushed back to October, and finally to December. It's too early to tell what the movie will bring in at the box office, but if the reviews are positive, Aquaman could end up making Warner Bros. and DC Films a ton of cash. But, if the reviews are negative, they could sink the box office for Arthur Curry's first standalone film. You can watch the international version of the Aquaman trailer below, provided by the Japanese Warner Bros. YouTube channel.