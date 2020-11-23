Jason Momoa surprised an Aquaman superfan with a personal video call, and the moment was captured on video and posted to the actor's Instagram account. In 2017, Danny Sheehan was diagnosed with Pineoblastoma, an aggressive and cancerous brain tumor. Sheehan's story was recently covered in a video report from CBS Boston that included footage of the seven-year-old excitedly receiving an Aquaman action figure. "Oh my gosh, my favorite one... Aquaman!" Sheehan exclaims in the video, which quickly went viral.

"So I just wanted to say thank you to the community, friends and family on Instagram for reaching out and showing me this beautiful boy Danny who is going through chemo and has cancer," Momoa writes in the caption of the Instagram video. "I saw his video online that made me want to get in touch and FaceTime him and spend some time talking to him."

When answering the call, Sheehan happily answers, "Hi, Aquaman!" The two then speak about the DC superhero, with Sheehan showing Momoa his new Aquaman action figure. They also speak about their love of dolphins, with Momoa suggesting they should ride dolphins together sometime. "Would you ever swim with sharks with me?" Momoa also asks.

Posting Momoa's Instagram video, Sheehan's mother thanked Jason Momoa on the 4TheLoveofDanny page on Facebook. The touching post reads: "Thank you for making this call and for making Danny the happiest little boy ever - he can't wait to ride dolphins with #AQUAMAN!! And a huge thank you to everyone who shared D's video and made the seemingly impossible of him meeting his superhero hero totally possible! My mom heart is bursting with joy, thankfulness, and love."

Donors have been assisting Sheehan's parents with his medical bills by way of a GoFundMe page. "A miracle since his birth, during which his twin brother, Joseph, passed, Danny is his family's pride, joy, and heart," the page description reads. "A lover of Thomas the Tank Engine, Cars the Movie, Caillou, creating mischief, snuggling with Mommy, and The Patriots (Dadda's favorite team), Danny's immediate future holds for him an extensive surgery to attempt to remove the tumor from his brain and radiation and chemotherapy treatments."

Momoa is set to reprise his role as Sheehan's favorite superhero in Aquaman 2, which is set to begin production in 2021. Director James Wan will also be back at the helm with original co-writer Davie Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick writing the script, and the movie is scheduled to be released in theaters on Dec. 15, 2022. Momoa will also be seen in the role next year when Zack Snyder's Justice League is released on HBO Max, the four-hour alternate cut of Justice League that includes hours of new and unseen footage.

On Instagram, Momoa also calls for Warner Bros. to get Danny his own Aquaman trident. The actor also redirects fans who want to help out or learn more about Sheehan's story to visit his page on GoFundMe. The video footage of Momoa calling Sheehan was first posted by Jason Momoa on Instagram, and the viral video of Sheehan's story was posted by CBS Boston on YouTube.