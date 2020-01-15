Aquaman: King of Atlantis miniseries is happening over at HBO Max. James Wan will serve as a producer on the project, which is currently in development. Warner Bros. has ordered the three-part animated series, which will take place after the events of the highly successful Aquaman movie. The news comes as Aquaman 2 prepares to go into the pre-production phase. Star Jason Momoa has already started training for the upcoming sequel, as evidenced in some recent videos from social media.

Aquaman: King of Atlantis is set to begin with Arthur Curry's first day as the king of Atlantis. We see Curry take the throne during the final moments of the 2018 big screen adaptation of the comic book source material. The new king of Atlantis has his two royal advisors to back him up - Vulko, the scholar, and Mera, the water controlling warrior-princess. Aquaman is going to have to deal with the surface dwellers, along with continuing family drama, due to his half-brother, Orm Marius, wanting to seize control of the throne. Basically, he's going to need all of the help that he can get.

As for who will be providing the voices in Aquaman: King of Atlantis, that is unclear at this time. However, one could easily see the cast of the movie, including Jason Momoa, jumping on board to lend their talent for three episodes. It's also unclear who will be writing the series. Sarah Aubrey, head of original content for HBO Max, had this to say about the upcoming animated series.

"This DC property is a fan-favorite rich with well-known characters and dynamic storylines. On the heels of Warner Bros. Pictures' box office smash hit, we are certain Aquaman: King of Atlantis will be an exciting addition to our already robust slate of kids and family programming."

As is the case with the possible voice cast for Aquaman: King of Atlantis, it's also unclear if the animated miniseries will lead directly into Aquaman 2. One could easily see Warner Bros. and DC setting up the sequel, or at least bridging the first installment to the sequel, with the miniseries. The Star Wars franchise does this frequently with comic books, leading to some confusion when the movies hit theaters. Hopefully we'll get some clarification in the next handful of months, along with a casting announcement.

This is all some pretty big news for Warner Bros. and DC, but there is still a lot about the upcoming series that we do not know. Whatever the case may be, DC fans are certainly going to be pretty happy with this new series. The Aquaman: King of Atlantis miniseries is executive produced by James Wan, Atomic Monster's Michael Clear(Annabelle Comes Home), Rob Hackett (Swamp Thing), and Sam Register (Teen Titans Go!). Victor Courtright (ThunderCats Roar!) and Marly Halpern-Graser (Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) will serve as showrunners and co-executive producers. The news was first reported by Deadline.