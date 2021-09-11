HBO Max has unleashed the trailer for Aquaman: King of Atlantis, a three-part animated miniseries starring the DC superhero. Providing the voice of Aquaman in the new special is actor Cooper Andrews, whom fans of The Walking Dead will recognize for his role as Jerry, a fan favorite and right hand man to King Ezekiel (Khary Payton). You can check out the new trailer below.

The official logline from HBO Max for Aquaman: King of Atlantis reads, "The three-part animated mini-series event begins with Aquaman's first day on the job as king of Atlantis and he's got a LOT of catching up to do. Luckily, he has his two royal advisors to back him up - Vulko, the scholar, and Mera, the water controlling warrior-princess. Between dealing with unscrupulous surface dwellers, elder evils from beyond time and his own half-brother Ocean Master who wants to overthrow him, Aquaman is going to have to rise to the challenge and prove to his subjects, and to himself, that he's the right man for the trident!"

Star Cooper Andrews is probably best known for playing Jerry on The Walking Dead, a character who became a fan favorite shortly after his introduction in season 7. He also has experience working with DC, as the actor previously joined the DCEU as Victor Vasquez in the 2019 hit Shazam! with Zachary Levi and Asher Angel. He will reprise the role in the upcoming sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods which is set for a release in June 2023. That movie recently wrapped filming.

Along with Andrews as Aquaman, Aquaman: King of Atlantis also features the voice talents of Gillian Jacobs (Community) as warrior princess Mera, Thomas Lennon (Reno 911) as mentor Vulko, and Dana Snyder (Jellystone!) as Aquaman's half-brother Ocean Master. Victor Courtright (ThunderCats Roar!) and Marly Halpern-Graser (Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) serve as showrunners and co-executive producers. James Wan executive produces alongside Atomic Monster's Michael Clear (Annabelle Comes Home), Rob Hackett (Swamp Thing), and Sam Register (Teen Titans Go!).

"This DC property is a fan-favorite rich with well-known characters and dynamic storylines," said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max. "On the heels of Warner Bros. Pictures' box office smash hit [Aquaman], we are certain Aquaman: King of Atlantis will be an exciting addition to our already robust slate of kids and family programming."

Meanwhile, the story of Aquaman in the DCEU will continue on the big screen next year. At this time, filming is underway for the upcoming live-action movie sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Directed by James Wan, the movie brings back Jason Momoa to play his incarnation of Aquaman following the smash success of the original. Several other returning stars are also back including Amber Heard as Mera, Patrick Wilson as Ocean Master, Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta. Wan recently revealed our first look at Momoa's return.

You can stream Aquaman: King of Atlantis - Chapter 1 on Oct. 14 on HBO Max. Andrews can also be seen in the eleventh and final season of The Walking Dead, and if he survives, maybe Jerry will pop up in the upcoming spinoff Daryl & Carol. Meanwhile, for more of the Aquaman character, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will also premiere in theaters on Dec. 16, 2022.