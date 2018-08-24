The Aquaman trailer has officially been given the 8-bit treatment. Warner Bros. earned a lot of good will this year at San Diego Comic-Con in regards to the future of their live-action DC movie universe. Much of that had to do with the impressive and crowd-pleasing footage that was shown for the upcoming Aquaman movie, which sees Jason Momoa back as Arthur Curry in his first solo movie as the Atlantean hero. In case you've seen the trailer enough times in its traditional form already, you can now see what it would look like as an 8-bit NES style video game.

Director James Wan has clearly loaded Aquaman down with impressive visuals, with much of the movie taking place underwater. Many jokes have been made at the character's expense over the years, much of it having to do with his main power, which essentially boils down to being able to communicate with fish. It's quite obvious that said power is going to look pretty awesome in a live-action movie. But it's quite amusing, having seen the impressive trailer loaded with modern visual boiled down to something so low-tech.

This 8-bit video comes with some bonus footage as well. We also see Jason Momoa's hero in some additional footage taken from Justice League in 8-bit form. Why not? As it happens, Aquaman will be the first live-action DC movie to hit theaters following last year's Justice League. The movie had a messy production and ultimately wound up being something of a dissapointment, earning a mixed reaction from critics and fans. Warner Bros. also didn't make nearly what they were hoping to make at the box office.

That has led to a shift in strategy and the future of the DC universe now rests largely on the shoulders of Aquaman. For the time being, there seems to be a lot more excitement surrounding the project than there is negativity. Quite a few people were hyped to see Momoa's portrayal of the character in Justice League. While that movie's problems should be placed upon the former Game of Thrones star, it wasn't quite the introduction many were hoping for. It does look like James Wan gave it his all, in terms of trying to make up for what has come before.

Next up after Aquaman is Shazam, which hits theaters April 2019 and might lend itself to an 8-bit trailer as well. Jason Momoa is joined by an all-star cast that includes Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Nicole Kidman, Ludi Lin and Temuera Morrison. Aquaman is set to arrive in theaters on December 21, which is actually a pretty packed release date. Bumblebee, Holmes and Watson and Alita: Battle Angel are all scheduled to arrive on that same day. Be sure to check out the movie's 8-bit trailer, courtesy of the JoBlo Videos YouTube channel, for yourself below.