Warner Bros. has released seven new character posters for Aquaman and revealed dates for a global tour. The standalone Arthur Curry movie is just around the corner, and the studio is ramping up the promotional campaign with a global tour that will see the cast and crew interacting with fans all over the world in person, as well as social media. More information about the tour is expected to be revealed in the next few weeks. As for the character posters, the latest look at Arthur Curry features a peak at the classic comic book costume.

The Global Aquaman Tour kicks off on November 18th in Beijing at a Film Footage Screening and Fan Event. From there, the tour goes on to November 26th in London at the Live Stream World Premiere, December 1st in New York City, which is a Fan Event, December 11th in Manila is the Asian Premiere and Fan Event, December 12th in Los Angeles, which is a Live Stream U.S. Premiere, December 14th in Miami is a Press Day, December 18th in Gold Coast is the Australian Premiere, December 19th in Sydney is a Fan Event, and December 21st in Hawaii for a Special Event Screening. Jason Momoa and the rest of the cast will be at the events, but it's unclear what will happen at the specific fan events.

The seven character posters start with Jason Momoa's Aquaman in the classic green and gold costume that we've been seeing a lot of lately. It isn't clear how much we'll see the comic book suit in the movie, but the promotional material has been showcasing it quite a bit. Amber Heard's Mera gets her own poster and she is surrounded by Orm's sharks. Nicole Kidman's Atlanna, the former Queen of Atlantis is pictured in front of a lighthouse in her poster.

The Aquaman character posters continue, showing off an awesome look at Yahya Abdul-Matteen II's Black Manta. The suit looks great and comic-accurate. Patrick Wilson's villainous King Orm gets his own poster, and he looks pretty menacing with his shark friends at his side. Dolph Lundgren's King Nereus and Willem Dafoe's Vulko round out the rest of the character posters, which will more than likely head to theaters in the next few days.

Aquaman hits theaters on December 21st, which is just around the corner. The standalone Arthur Curry movie is the first DCEU project to open in theaters since last year's Justice League, and there is a lot of pressure on the movie to deliver the box office goods. Early buzz surrounding Aquaman has been generally positive, with more than a few people comparing it to a Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 1 movie. Regardless of how it does, Jason Momoa and James Wan have created a pretty cool world that looks like a lot of fun. You can check out all of the posters below, thanks to Warner Bros.