The first wave of Aquaman critical reactions have washed ashore. Previously, a few scattered fan reactions were found on Twitter, but now a ton of critics have shared their thoughts on social media. So how did it go? There's hardly a bad review in the bunch, with some calling this even better than Wonder Woman, and a few others going even a step further. Fandango's Erik Davis had this to say.

"#Aquaman is the most ambitious DC movie to date, a big, sprawling visual spectacle that is gorgeous, crazy, stuffed with terrific action, and a lot of fun to watch. James Wan, in my opinion, is the true star, he elevates the material, makes it entertaining and conquers it."

Consistently, there is a ton of praise for director James Wan, who seems to have crafted a sprawling and satisfying entry in the DC movie universe. Originally, Wan was just going to be making Aquaman on his own terms. Not to say that change creatively, but when Justice League failed to meet expectations, it added a whole layer of pressure to the situation. Luckily, Wan persevered. As for what to compare it to? Sam Clements of Picture Houses had this to say.

"#Aquaman is Avatar meets Jupiter Ascending, with hints of The Lord Of The Rings, Indiana Jones and a triple AAA video game. There's also an Octopus who plays the drums. I loved it."

There have also been comparisons to Star Wars thrown around and even Indiana Jones. So the common theme seems to be epic. Though, in the case of Jupiter Ascending, epic doesn't always mean good. Still, these are lofty and pretty impressive comparisons. Bigger doesn't always mean better, but it sounds like James Wan and Warner Bros. managed to avoid that trap. To take things one step further in praising Aquaman, Tom Jorgensen of IGN (and he's not the only one) says this is the best DC movie since The Dark Knight.

"#Aquaman is the best DC movie since The Dark Knight. @creepypuppet delivers a swashbuckling epic full of big emotion, gorgeous undersea visuals, exciting action, and lots of laughs. WB should be handing the DCEU reins to James Wan, he's proven he can, ahem, right the ship."

That is a bold statement. Nevertheless, DC fans are surely happy to hear it. There is also a ton of praise circulating for the entire cast, with many specifically praising Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry. Yes, Justice League was a mess, but if this is the movie it's made up to be, coupled with Wonder Woman, it sounds like this universe is finally on the right track. Fingers crossed. Warner Bros. Is set to release Aquaman in theaters on December 21. Be sure to check out a ton of other social media reactions below.

#Aquaman is the most ambitious DC movie to date -- a big, sprawling visual spectacle that is gorgeous, crazy, stuffed with terrific action, and a lot of fun to watch. James Wan, in my opinion, is the true star - he elevates the material, makes it entertaining and conquers it. pic.twitter.com/gDFjiAWICA — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) November 26, 2018

#Aquaman is Avatar meets Jupiter Ascending, with hints of The Lord Of The Rings, Indiana Jones and a triple AAA video game. There’s also an Octopus who plays the drums. I loved it. 🐙🥁 — Sam Clements (@sam_clements) November 26, 2018

#Aquaman is the best DC movie since The Dark Knight.@creepypuppet delivers a swashbuckling epic full of big emotion, gorgeous undersea visuals, exciting action, and lots of laughs.



WB should be handing the DCEU reins to James Wan, he's proven he can, ahem, right the ship. pic.twitter.com/4hjxdmNLDf — Tom Jorgensen (@Tom_Jorgensen) November 26, 2018

Aquaman is a big, fun, wild ride. It’s unabashedly melodramatic and over the top with the largest, most ambitious sense of scale imaginable. Parts of it are kind of bad but they are not the majority and, oddly, still fit in with the cartoony tone. 2nd best DCU movie. YEEEAAHH! pic.twitter.com/3GLlK3uQJ3 — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) November 26, 2018

#Aquaman is everything DC fans have been hoping for and more. Rollicking action, an amazing sense of world-building, spellbinding musical numbers in which Aquaman wears clams as tap shoes, and a command performance from Jason Momoa. DC has really righted the ship. The DCEU lives! — Ben Mekler (@benmekler) November 26, 2018

Does #Aquaman tie into the larger DCEU? Hard to say. Little mention of the world outside Atlantis, for better & worse. But what I know is it'll be a long time before I forget Vulko's lyrical dance interpretation of Arthur Curry's conception. Best superhero film since DARK KNIGHT — Ben Mekler (@benmekler) November 26, 2018

Against all odds, I really dug #Aquaman, which offers thrills chills and a whole lotta adventure for the whole family! Also the president of the United States is a demonstrably evil racist and there appears to be nothing we can do about that! See it on the biggest screen possible — Scott Wampler™ (@ScottWamplerBMD) November 26, 2018

#Aquaman is AWESOME & absolutely delivers! Not only is @prideofgyypsies the King of Atlantis, but also the newly crowned King of the DCEU! 🔱👑 I can't wait to see it again! pic.twitter.com/boVAKdcNIA — Umberto Gonzalez (@elmayimbe) November 26, 2018

Short & sweet reaction to #Aquaman is that I loved it. It’s a comic book movie through & through with great action, iconic moments & visual spectacle to spare. Momoa makes the character his own & Wan honors the traditional aspects, but elevates it to the modern era. It’s a blast. — Paul Shirey (@arcticninjapaul) November 26, 2018

I’ll take some heat for this, but #Aquaman is the best Marvel movie that DC has made. That doesn’t mean it’s exactly like that formula, but it feels like a film that knows what it is, what it’s selling and who it’s selling to. There’s no identity crisis here. — Paul Shirey (@arcticninjapaul) November 26, 2018

Julie Andrews voices a giant kraken in #Aquaman and if that's not the best endorsement I can give for this movie then don't know what is. pic.twitter.com/33ucO34cV0 — Terri Schwartz (@Terri_Schwartz) November 26, 2018

Excited I can now say how much I enjoyed #Aquaman! It's a cool adventure built on some tremendous action sequences and set pieces, with a great hero arc/performance from Jason Momoa as the glue. There's fun world building, and it looks wonderful. A great step for the DCEU. pic.twitter.com/Z5iPdilMIR — Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) November 26, 2018

#Aquaman was outstanding. James Wan definitely loves the character and brings audiences one of the most unique super hero origin films in years. Tonally it strikes the right line! Feeling very similar to Sam Rami’s Spider-Man — Jordan Samuel (@JordanESamuel) November 26, 2018

#Aquaman is pretty wild. It leans hard into its '80s fantasy/adventure movie vibe far more than superhero elements, and it works. It's another step in the right direction for the DCEU and shows how different/distinct the tones of these movies can be while still existing together. — Mike Cecchini (@wayoutstuff) November 26, 2018

Saw #Aquaman before thanksgiving and had a week to think about it. It's flawed, but fun. Momoa and Patrick Wilson are absolute gems. Most of all, the movie is just flat out insane. I can't believe how big, creative, and crazy it gets. Gotta see it again! pic.twitter.com/m2oRbHVtu9 — Mike Rougeau (@RogueCheddar) November 26, 2018

🔱 #Aquaman is better than expected. Feels like a Marvel phase one movie, in a good way. It’s at its best when it’s having fun and not taking itself too seriously. Black Manta is great villain that comic book fans will love. Some truly spectacular one shots and good action. pic.twitter.com/aTnc1QWk66 — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) November 26, 2018

#Aquaman is like an 80s cartoon, with all of the fun and the problems that come with that. A good adventure movie that acknowledges exactly what it is from the start, which is a meal made almost entirely of ham. — Spencer Perry (@TheSpencerPerry) November 26, 2018

Aquaman is a breathtakingly beautiful, weird, badass, FUN idea of a modern superhero fantasy (anime) and makes zero apologies. Second half's one cheer/laugh after another.



Imagine '80s Schwarzenegger starring in "Hideo Kojima's AVATAR" and you're most of the way there. #Aquamanpic.twitter.com/nmZYjcUm5q — Andrew Dyce (@andrewbdyce) November 26, 2018

I loved #Aquaman with my life. It's the funnest, wildest, and most ridiculous superhero movie ever. Easily my favorite of the contemporary superhero flicks. 💦 — rosie silent night holy knight 🎄 (@RosieMarx) November 26, 2018

#Aquaman is great. James Wan made a really unique super hero origin film, often crossing into fantasy-epic territory, but grounded in family and discovery.



The world is visually incredible. Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry is a total bad-ass. @yahya and @patrickwilson73 stand out! pic.twitter.com/2IvDCEq7VU — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) November 26, 2018

#Aquaman is a buckwild movie which is honestly both good and bad in (almost) equal measure. If nothing else, it looks great and it's completely unafraid to just go for it, which I appreciate in it. — Meg Downey (@rustypolished) November 26, 2018

#Aquaman was an absolute blast, from the charm of Momoa's Arthur Curry, to the spectacular visuals to the fun that it was clear that everyone was having. It was exactly what I was hoping for and I can't wait to see it again! I'll give you more details when I'm allowed! pic.twitter.com/FyeczAJJIJ — Jenna Busch (@JennaBusch) November 26, 2018