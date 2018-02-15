Earlier this week, composer Carlos Villalobos Jr. made a bold claim on Instagram, revealing that he was working on the score for the new Aquaman trailer, hinting that the first footage was coming soon. That post was later deleted, leading some to wonder why, when director James Wan himself revealed that Carlos Villalobos Jr. isn't actually working on the trailer. Here's what director James Wan had to say in a reply to the fan site Jason Momoa News, who mentioned the post's disappearance.

"Because he has nothing to do with our trailer at all. Don't know who this dude is. Well, he's totally allowed to do anything he wants, but that doesn't mean people should pick up any random stuff out on the internet as news."

Since the Aquaman release is still 10 months away, it's not terribly surprising that a trailer isn't ready yet, but still there is no indication as to when we may see the first trailer. One of the safe bets could be that the studio will wait until San Diego Comic-Con, which runs from July 19 through July 22 this year, especially since the studio isn't releasing any other DCEU movies this year, although they will release the animated Teen Titans Go to the Movies on July 27, Aquaman's previous release date. When pressed for an official update on the trailer's premiere, James Wan only had this to say.

"Patience :) Lots of work. Wanna make sure it rocks. Thank you."

This new DCEU adventure wrapped production back in October, with star Jason Momoa promising in November that his movie will feature guys riding on sharks. The movie was shot on location around the Gold Coast of Queensland, Australia, with Village Roadshow Studios serving as the project's studio home. The production will utilize the facility's sprawling backlot and all nine VRS soundstages, including its newest, Stage 9, the largest of its kind in the Southern Hemisphere. Filming will also take place in Newfoundland, Sicily and Tunisia.

Jason Momoa leads a cast that also includes Amber Heard as Mera, Willem Dafoe as Vulko, Temuera Morrison as Tom Curry, Dolph Lundgren as Nereus, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, with Patrick Wilson as Orm/Ocean Master and Nicole Kidman as Atlanna. The film is being produced by Peter Safran, with Zack Snyder, Deborah Snyder, Rob Cowan, Jon Berg and Geoff Johns serving as executive producers. Jason Momoa News broke the news earlier today.