Peter Jackson is a visionary director who has brought some amazing worlds to life on the big screen. However, when asked to direct Aquaman, the director turned down the opportunity twice. Jackson has taken a break from the blockbuster movies over the past few years in favor of making critically acclaimed documentaries. He released the World War I documentary They Shall Not Grow Old, which took black and white footage from the war and painstakingly went through the process of colorizing it to tell a more vivid tale. He is now working on a feature-length documentary on the Beatles album Let It Be.

In a new interview, Peter Jackson admits it will probably be a few more years before he steps behind the camera to direct a theatrical project, which is understandable. The director has his hands full with documentary projects and it really doesn't get much bigger than the Beatles. The director also revealed he was offered the opportunity to direct Aquaman by former Warner Bros CEO Kevin Tsujihara. Jackson explains.

"He said, 'Are you a fan of Aquaman?' I said, 'No.' Six months later: 'Peter, are you a fan of Aquaman?' I said, 'No, Kevin, I already told you this.' I'm not a superhero guy. I read Tintin... Look, films are hard. I only want to make something that I have a deep passion for."

Peter Jackson only had to turn down Aquaman twice for Warner Bros. to get the hint. However, everything ended up just fine for both parties. James Wan went on to helm the project and spent an incredible amount of time creating a visually stunning world for the Arthur Curry standalone movie, which is now the highest grossing DC movie of all time. Star Jason Momoa recently revealed that the story is on "lock" for the sequel.

Anything Peter Jackson does, he goes all the way. He obviously isn't going to do a movie for financial gain because he simply does not have to. He has the luxury of choosing his own gigs, which does not include the world of superheroes, despite rumors last year stating he was about to get in with DC. With that being said, Jackson would probably make a pretty epic superhero movie, if he found the right fit.

Related: Shazam! Sneak Peeks Outgross Aquaman Early Screenings

For now, Peter Jackson is hard at work on the Beatles Let It Be documentary. He is currently working with 55 hours of unseen footage and over 140 hours of unreleased audio as he tries to piece together the true story behind what would become the Beatles' final album (though it was recorded before Abbey Road). The recording sessions for the album are legendary for showing the world's biggest band start to unravel and the original movie has not been released on home video since the early 1980s. Jackson's new documentary will be released alongside the original documentary next year. The interview with Peter Jackson was originally conducted by Empire.