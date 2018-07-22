The first trailer for Aquaman finally premiered at San Diego Comic-Con this weekend, and as usual with anything DC-related, the results are mixed. Some fans are just excited to finally see what James Wan has been cooking up for the past several months, while others are a bit more critical about the first footage of Jason Momoa in the standalone film. Trailers are supposed to sell the project and DC Films and Warner Bros. have done a good job at it, but one fan has taken it upon himself to re-edit the Aquaman trailer into something that blows the original out of the water.

DC fan Patrick Willems decided that he could do a better job than James Wan's editing on the Aquaman Comic-Con trailer, so he took matters into his own hands. The original trailer is over 2 minutes long, which may have been a bit too much for some. The new fan edit is a lot shorter than the original and it's straight to the point with a peppy theme song that some fans will find very familiar for a few reasons.

The new theme music is from the 2013 Aquaman: The Teen Drama, which is a parody of Phantom Planet's theme song, "California," from The OC. The song instantly gives the Aquaman trailer a lighthearted feel that highlights some of the goofier moments while also letting everybody in on the story of the film. While many fans complimented the Comic-Con trailer for not being the typical dark DC film, there's still plenty of that and even more one-liners, which work a lot better with the new fan edit.

While some DC fans were left disappointed by the first footage of Aquaman to appear online, there was another extended Aquaman trailer that was shown at Comic-Con, which many are considering to be the definitive version of the promo. Obviously, that footage won't be showing up online any time soon, but the buzz surrounding it declares that it's far superior to what was shown to the masses after the Hall H panel yesterday. Hopefully that Comic-Con exclusive footage finds its way online soon.

Aquaman hits theaters on December 21st of this year after getting delayed a few times. While the new trailer doesn't exactly make the character "cool" for the first time, we're still only looking at the very first 2 minutes of footage. There's a whole movie to look forward to and see if Jason Momoa and James Wan succeeded in making Arthur Curry for the first time on the big screen. One thing is for sure, and that's the fact that fans are going to be making all kinds of fan edits to the new trailer for the months to come. You can check out the new and improved fan edit of the Aquaman trailer below, thanks to Patrick Willem's Twitter account.