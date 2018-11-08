Warner Bros. has officially screened Aquaman for a group of lucky fans. While it seems the majority of those who viewed the movie have refrained from sharing their reactions on social media, a small handful of reactions have surfaced online, giving us an early indication as to how things turned out. So, did they managed to get the DC universe back on track?

Director James Wan recently announced that he had totally completed the movie and the studio didn't waste a ton of time before screening it. Again, this is only based on a few first fan reactions, but so far, so good. At worst, things seemed to be a still entertaining mixed bag. On the top end, this is better than Wonder Woman, which is (by far) the high benchmark to beat when it comes to the current live-action DC universe. Carl Abellana had this to say about it and didn't mince words when it came to heaping praise on what Wan accomplished.

"Aquaman is my top DC movie now. You heard it here first. First to watch it on the west coast!"

Not to take anything away from one person's opinion, but even the worst movies have people that absolutely love them. And sometimes these early fan reactions can be a little skewed, given the excitement they're feeling over just getting to see something before anyone else. Still, taken at face value, this should encourage DC fans.

Justice League was very much a step in the wrong direction for the DC universe last year. It was a disaster on the production side of things that cost the studio a ridiculous amount of money, thanks to extensive reshoots done by Joss Whedon after Zack Snyder departed. The burden then fell to Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry and James Wan as the movie's chief creative voice to make Aquaman not only good, but good enough to get general audiences back on board. Mick Minas seems to think the movie hits that bar and feels Wan should be given more movies in the future.

"I can say I have seen #Aquaman I can't talk about details but I can tell you it's a major achievement in film making and storytelling it's a display that Walter hamada is doing a great job it's evidence that James should direct more DC movies"

Luckily, we're not going to have to wait that much longer to get some more thorough reactions to Aquaman, as the movie is set to hold its premiere in London on November 26, before opening in theaters on December 21. Next up for DC after that is Shazam on April 5, 2019, the Joker origin movie (not connected to the live-action DC universe) on October 4, 2019, Birds of Prey on February 7, 2020, and finally Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, which Warner Bros. recently delayed by seven months. Be sure to check out all of the early reactions to Aquaman below.

So... about #Aquaman. A reaction from final film:

- It's pretty good! Not groundbreaking, but solid

- Action is good, story is alright

- CGI is decent

- Score is meh

- Mera/Arthur are hit and miss

- Overall, a good film pic.twitter.com/vK678zRptE — baji (@AemonBarz) November 8, 2018