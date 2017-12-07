Aquaman has already set itself apart from Justice League with a single photo. Jason Momoa is set to reprise his role as DC's most famous Atlantean in an Aquaman solo movie next year, which is directed by James Wan (The Conjuring, Furious 7). Now, the first official photo of Momoa as Arthur Curry, aka Aquaman, from the movie has arrived online.

In the photo, Aquaman looks radically different from the cheesy version of the character that many are familiar with from the early comics and the Super Friends animated show. This isn't your daddy's Aquaman. This is an angry, totally ripped and kind of awesome Aquaman. Here's what director James Wan had to say about his take and approach to the Aquaman movie, which is set to arrive in theaters on December 21, 2018.

"It's going to look very different, it will feel very different, aesthetically, tonally, story-wise, it's my own take. It's a much more a traditional action-adventure quest movie...Aquaman has been the joke of the comic book world, but the more I thought about it, the more I thought how cool that would be. Let's take the character everybody makes fun of and do something really interesting with him."

When James Wan met with Warner Bros. initially about tackling a DC movie, he was offered a choice: The Flash or Aquaman. While The Flash movie, which will tackle the Flashpoint storyline from the comics, still doesn't have a director, Wan decided he was up to the challenge of making Aquaman cool. As for Jason Moma? He says that the Aquaman movie is going to be "totally different" from Justice League. Considering the mixed reception to DC's superhero teamup movie, that's probably one of the best things he could say.

"Justice League was only a weekend in Arthur Curry's life. This is a totally different beast. In Aquaman, you see when his parents met and what happened to them. Then the little boy being raised and finding his powers and going through that and never being accepted on either side. And then becoming this man who puts up all these walls. You just slowly see this man harden up and be completely reluctant wanting to be king and not knowing what to do with these powers he has. I think James Wan just killed it."

While both Fox and Marvel Studios are releasing three new superhero movies in 2018, Warner Bros. is only releasing Aquaman. That should give them time to figure out what they want to do with the DCEU moving forward and should also let the dust settle from Justice League. Aquaman also stars Amber Heard, Nicole Kidman, Willem Dafoe, Dolph Lundgren, Patrick Wilson, Temuera Morrison and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as the villainous Black Manta. Be sure to check out the new photo of Jason Momoa in Aquaman, courtesy of Entertainment Weekly, for yourself below.