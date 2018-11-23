Julie Andrews plays a small, but pivotal role in James Wan's Aquaman. Andrews recently revealed that she didn't want to take part in the upcoming Mary Poppins Returns because she didn't want to take away from Emily Blunt's portrayal of the character that she first made famous. Instead, she'll inadvertently be taking on the Mary Poppins movie at the box office since Aquaman opens a just a few days later. It's going to be a tight race when both movies hit theaters late next month.

In a new interview, Aquaman producer Peter Safran revealed that Julie Andrews has a part in the movie. Andrews portrays Karathen, who is a mythical sea creature. Karathen helps Jason Momoa's Arthur Curry on his journey, and Safran says that Andrews was the perfect person for the job. He explains.

"We wanted the Karathen to have the voice of a classic British actress, albeit somewhat digitally altered. And when we found out Julie was interested and available and excited to do it, casting her was a no-brainer."

When asked about Aquaman and Marry Poppins Returns hitting theaters at the same time, Peter Safran joked, "Who knew that Aquaman would have the real Mary Poppins this Christmas?" While Andrews declined to be in the Poppins project, she is reportedly 100 percent behind the project. The actress hasn't been on the big screen in nearly a decade, but she has done some voice acting in that time, including Despicable Me 3 and Shrek Forever After. Andrews was last seen in Netflix's Julie's Greenroom series as Miss Julie. The 83-year old also had a hand in creating the educational children's show.

Ever since it was announced that James Wan was taking on Aquaman, DCEU fans have been extremely curious about what the movie will end up looking like. Thankfully, we've seen quite a bit of promotional material for the DCEU project, and it looks stunning. The director recently admitted that nearly the entire movie was filmed in IMAX Ratio, estimating that 90% of the project is filmed that way, which definitely helps explain why it looks so cool. Bringing the underwater world of Atlantis to life was no easy task, and it took Wan and his crew quite a while to get everything worked out before they were ready to share the first footage to the world.

Related: Aquaman Early Reactions: Does DC's Latest Sink or Swim?

In addition to Aquaman looking really cool, early reactions to the movie have been positive. It looks like the DCEU will finally have a rebound after the release of last year's Justice League, which proved to be a disaster behind-the-scenes as well as the box office. Jason Momoa, along with the rest of the cast and crew are preparing to embark on a lengthy promotional tour to bring the DCEU movie to the masses and to ensure that it has a strong opening when its released next month. You can check out the rest of the interview with Aquaman producer Peter Safran over at Entertainment Weekly.