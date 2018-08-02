A brand new Aquaman motion poster has arrived from the depths of the ocean. Warner Bros. decided to make Aquaman the cornerstone of their recent presentation at San Diego Comic-Con and it didn't disappoint. We got our look at the very fun, action-packed first trailer and the cast came out to hype up the next live-action DC flick making its way to theaters. Now, the studio has released this new motion poster to keep the hype train moving swiftly down the tracks.

The poster is as colorful and full of glorious sea creatures as one might hope. The poster starts out with a younger version of Arthur Curry in an aquarium which, as we see in the trailer for Aquaman, is actually a pivotal moment for the hero. It then shifts to an older, fully-fledged Jason Momoa version of the Atlantean hero and turns into the previously released theatrical poster. The advantage being that this one moves. It's probably not enough to sell anyone on the movie on its own, but if you're already excited, it makes for another fun bit of marketing to help fill the gap until the movie actually hits theaters.

Aside from Jason Momoa, the cast includes Amber Heard (Mera), Willem Dafoe (Vulko), Patrick Wilson (Orm/Ocean Master), Dolph Lundgren (Nereus), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Black Manta), Nicole Kidman (Atlanna), Ludi Lin (Captain Murk), Temuera Morrison (Tom Curry). The Conjuring and Furious 7 director James Wan is helming the movie with a script from Will Beall (Gangster Squad) and David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick (The Conjuring 2). The movie will reveal the character's origin story and will see him on a quest for the former King of Atlantis' Trident.

It's no secret that the current live-action DC universe isn't in the best shape. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad were ripped apart by critics and largely divided moviegoers. Wonder Woman swooped in to save the day briefly, only to have Justice League disappoint dramatically. That's put a lot of pressure on Aquaman to deliver, which is centered on a character that was the butt of a great many jokes over the years prior to his more recent reinvention. Bringing on Jason Momoa to play the part certainly didn't hurt his image any. Warner Bros. is also filming Wonder Woman 1984 right now and they have Shazam coming down the pipeline as well, which is very lighthearted in tone.

As it stands, Warner Bros. will release Aquaman in theaters on December 21. Paramount is also scheduled to release the Transformers spin-off Bumblebee on that same date, with Fox's big budget Alita: Battle Angel also coming out that day. That will make for a very crowded weekend but, as of now, nobody looks like they're going to budge. Will that hurt Aquaman? Only time will tell. For now, be sure to check out the new motion poster, courtesy of the official Aquaman Movie Twitter account, for yourself below.