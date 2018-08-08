Aquaman is gearing to finally hit theaters this December and since we've now seen the very first footage for the movie, there have been some questions as to if any members of the Justice League will show up to help Arthur Curry in his standalone film. As it turns out, there will not be any cameos from the League, according director James Wan, who insists that he wanted to keep the project simple. DC fans may be a little bummed to hear this news, but it sounds like it was for the best.

In a new interview, Aquaman director James Wan revealed why he wanted to keep the movie simple and not include any other members of the Justice League. In the end, the director states that he didn't want to have to worry about the stories of the other characters. Plus, it was more than likely a good idea to distance itself from Justice League after it bombed at the box office, though Wan doesn't mention this as a reason. He explains.

"I wanted to keep the story to the world of Aquaman and not have to worry about what other characters are doing in their films and how that would affect us. I just thought the simplest way was to keep it clean, keep it simple and let it be an Aquaman story."

When James Wan was first attached to helm Aquaman, there were some reports that he was considering leaving the project due to the studio's insistence of keeping the film connected to the DCEU. Those reports were never confirmed, but it makes sense since Wan has stated many times over the past year, and even went out of his way to say, that the Aquaman story stands alone. In the end, it looks like the studio let Wan have the creative control over the film that he needed to get the job done.

Aquaman was first put into development in 2004, and it wasn't until 2014 that the project was officially announced. Kurt Johnstadand and Will Beall were both hired on to write two different versions of the script, with Beall's screenplay coming out as the winner. However, after James Wan came on board in 2015, the script went through several rewrites by Wan, Johnstadand, Beall, David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, and Geoff Johns.

Aquaman began filming in May of 2017 and wrapped in October. The film was originally intended to be released in the summer of 2018, but it ended up getting pushed back to October, and then finally December, with an official release date on December 21st. It's been a long time coming, but DC fans are prepared for the Arthur Curry story to be told, even if he doesn't have the help of his Justice League partners. You can read more about why James Wan chose not to include the League in Aquaman at Entertainment Weekly.