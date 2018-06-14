While the new Aquaman trailer is reportedly just around the corner, Entertainment Weekly has debuted their new cover featuring Aquaman stars Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Mera (Amber Heard) and Atlanna (Nicole Kidman). EW has also debuted seven brand new photos featuring new looks at Orm (Patrick Wilson) and Vulko (Willem Dafoe), while director James Wan and Peter Safran offer new details. Wan claimed that fans will have not seen an underwater world like the one he's created in Aquaman, while adding that this movie is "so far apart" from the rest of the DCEU.

"The water world my movie takes place in is so separate and so far apart from previous DC movies it's like I'm making my own sci-fi fantasy film. This is a whole new underwater world nobody has seen before in live action."

Among the many things that set the underwater world of Atlantis apart from any other underwater world seen on the big screen are seven separate underwater kingdoms while include "giant octopi, trench-dwelling cannibals" and sea dragons, which is Wan's new take on the image of Aquaman atop a sea horse in the iconic Super Friends cartoons. Executive producer Peter Safran, who has worked with Wan on The Conjuring movies as well, revealed that Jason Momoa is such a perfect fit for this character, in more ways than one.

"Rarely has a superhero character been married to the real-life actor as much as Aquaman and Jason Momoa. He's authentically from two worlds, he's this real physical specimen, he's got this humor which he's never been allowed to play before in every regard he is Aquaman."

In Justice League, there was a universally-panned scene where Aquaman and Mera created an underwater "bubble" for both of them to speak to each other in, leaving many to wonder how director James Wan plans on handling these scenes. EW got to see approximately 15 minutes of the film, which includes underwater scenes with characters just talking like normal, with Wan adding that, "People are overthinking it. They're just gonna talk." Wan added that he will use a small amount of visual effects to create what looks like "sound waves" when they talk, but it will still be a much more simplistic solution than what was presented in Justice League.

There is also an interesting tidbit in these new photos, particularly the image of Arthur Curry/Aquaman standing face-to-face with his half-brother Orm, who is listed as "King Orm." Dolph Lundgren was previously cast as the Atlantis ruler King Nereus, but this description of Orm seems to indicate that Nereus will be killed and Orm named the new King of Atlantis. Hopefully we'll learn more about this dynamic when the first trailer is released, presumably in the very near future. Warner Bros. has set a December 21 release date for Aquaman, putting it up against kl . Take a look at the EW cover and new photos, courtesy of Entertainment Weekly, as we continue to wait for the first Aquaman trailer.

Ready to dive in? We have an exclusive first look at #JasonMomoa’s #Aquaman! Go inside the ambitious attempt to bring a former pop culture punchline to the big screen: https://t.co/xK1aNHqf7rpic.twitter.com/KNpsbgtYVn — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) June 14, 2018

You can pick up the #JasonMomoa cover on newsstands starting 6/15, and the group cover exclusively at @BNBuzz starting 6/19. You can purchase both #Aquaman covers here: https://t.co/xdubWvhoyPpic.twitter.com/6L5pWDfnSQ — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) June 14, 2018

Black Manta in #aquaman: “Part mercenary but full-time pirate who in his suit will look like some crazy alien from outer space,” director James Wan teases https://t.co/qI870BenKCpic.twitter.com/b8Wv7qpcrU — James Hibberd (@JamesHibberd) June 14, 2018

James Wan directs scene with Arthur, Mera and Vulko! #Aquamanpic.twitter.com/ou9pSDH8Jb — The Aquaman Shrine (@AquamanShrine) June 14, 2018