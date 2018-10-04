We have ourselves a brand new Aquaman poster and, quite possibly, a new trailer for the DC movie coming our way very soon. Starting with the new poster, it features the hand of the titular hero popping up from the ocean, sporting his classic trident. The poster comes with the tagline "A tide is coming" and takes a much more minimalistic approach than the previously released theatrical poster. It also provides a tease for the classic orange and green costume, which we'll be seeing in the movie and hopefully the new trailer.

Both star Jason Momoa and director James Wan took to social media to share the new poster. Each of them also provided not-so-subtle teases that something big is coming our way tomorrow, which would most logically be a new Aquaman trailer. "A Son of the Land...A King of the Seas...He's the Protector of the Deep. Something arrives tomorrow,' said Wan on Twitter. Momoa in his post made a similar promise. Here's what he had to say.

"A bridge between two worlds. Something exciting is coming tomorrow Aloha j #Aquaman"

Given that New York Comic Con is going on now and throughout the weekend, it would make a great deal of sense for Warner Bros. to release a new Aquaman trailer now. Plus, the movie is set to arrive in a little over two months and the only trailer we've seen so far was released over the summer at San Diego Comic-Con. That, coupled with the teases from the director and star makes it pretty obvious. Brace for impact, DC fans.

This will be the first live-action DC movie to arrive in theaters since Justice League, which dropped last November and, unfortunately, didn't wind up being what many hoped it would be. The expensive endeavor, which wound up being a mix between Zack Snyder and Joss Whedon's visions, was met with middling reviews from critics and divided fans. It was extra disappointing, considering that Wonder Woman, which preceded it, was received so well. As such, Aquaman has a lot of weight on its shoulders. Luckily, fans will have had more than a year to cleanse their palates.

Aside from Jason Momoa, the cast includes Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Willem Dafoe, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Nicole Kidman. Though he's largely been removed as a creative force in the DC universe these days, Zack Snyder will be given an executive producer credit on the movie, for whatever that may be worth. Aquaman is set to arrive in theaters on December 21, where it will be going directly up against Bumblebee and Holmes and Watson. Be sure to check out the new poster from Jason Momoa's Instagram for yourself below. We'll be sure to bring you the new trailer as soon as it's made available, so be sure to check back with us tomorrow.