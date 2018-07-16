DC fans are about to get their first look at the trailer for Aquaman, and to get the hype running strong, Warner Bros. and DC Films have released the first poster for the movie, and it looks epic. It's believed that Jason Momoa's Arthur Curry will rule this year's San Diego Comic-Con, which is where the first trailer for the film will make its debut. Some fans were lucky enough to see some footage at CinemaCon earlier this year, but this is the moment that all DC fans have been waiting a very long time for.

The first Aquaman poster puts Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry front and center, crouching while clutching his iconic trident underwater. He's surrounded by killer whales, great white sharks, manta rays, sea turtles, swordfish, and a ton of other underwater life. The aquatic poster also highlights Curry's powers of being able to communicate with underwater inhabitants as they all seem to be in formation around him. Thankfully, Aquaman won't have to worry about any cheesy jokes coming to him from Bruce Wayne in his first standalone film.

Jason Momoa has talked about wanting to take the Aquaman character to another place. The actor states that you can't really sit down with Superman and have a beer, so Momoa's portrayal of Arthur Curry is meant to resemble the working class, blue collar work ethic. Arthur Curry is in no way a joke, but he's the one from Justice League that you can grab a beer with after a long hard day at work, according to Momoa. There's way more to the character than that, but Momoa wanted to have Aquaman be relatable in the film.

Jason Momoa fought hard against some of the jokes in Justice League at his character's expense. Since Aquaman isn't necessarily the "coolest" of comic book heroes, Momoa has been on a mission to give the character the respect that he deserves, instead of taking him down with the dumb jokes that were used in Justice League. And so far, it looks like Momoa and director James Wan have been able to pull off a new image for the character that stands alone from anything else that we've seen so far. We'll get a better look at the tone of the film when the trailer is released later this week.

Aquaman is all set to hit theaters on December 21st, after getting delayed a few times. However, those delays have only added to the hype of the upcoming DC Films and Warner Bros. project. By the time that Aquaman opens in theaters, it will be over a year from when Justice League opened, which was the last DC movie to be released. With that being said, 2019 and 2020 are going to be full of awesome new projects to look forward to including Wonder Woman 1984 and Shazam!, to name a few. While we anxiously await the trailer, you can check out the first poster for Aquaman below, thanks to Warner Bros.