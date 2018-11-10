The runtime for Aquaman has reportedly been revealed. The Arthur Curry standalone movie is the first DCEU project to hit theaters since last year's divisive Justice League, which was a critical and box office failure after a much-talked about troubled production. There's a lot riding on the shoulders of director James Wan and star Jason Momoa to make Aquaman a hit at the box office, while appeasing DC fans at the same time. Early reactions to the movie have been positive, for the most part, so it seems that Aquaman should be a hit. Though no one is cheering the movie on a substantial level. It sounds, at best, quite mediocre, and it's being compared to a Phase One Marvel movie, which sets it back 10 years. Audiences have come a long way since Iron Man.

It looks like Aquaman will be clocking in at 143 minutes, or 2 hours and 23 minutes. This puts the movie just behind Wonder Woman by about 6 minutes and a lot shorter than Batman v Superman, which was 3 hours and 3 minutes long, making it the third-longest DCEU movie to date. DC and Marvel movies have been getting longer over the years, mainly because there's so much story to tell. Joe Russo recently revealed that the current cut of Avengers 4 is 3 hours long, but that could change between now and the release of the movie next year.

As for the reasoning behind the lengthy runtime, there's a lot going on in Aquaman. In addition to being an origin story, there's several characters and multiple kingdoms. It's actually surprising that the runtime isn't a bit longer to make sure that everything is in its right place. With that being said, 143 minutes seems much too long for a movie that needs to get in, get out, win hearts and entertain without bringing anyone to bored tears. The studio is hoping that this won't be the only time that Arthur Curry gets a shot at the big screen.

Some of the early reactions to Aquaman have compared it to Ant-Man and the Wasp as well as Thor: Ragnarok, in terms of tone, which means that DC Films and Warner Bros. could be looking at another hit that brings a lot of people into theaters. However, it has also been rumored that the movie will leave hardcore DC fans disappointed, which is usually the problem when trying to make a movie that translates to people who may not have read the comics and don't know everything about Aquaman and his origin story.

Aquaman looks fun and entertaining from the promotional material that has been released since San Diego Comic-Con. The movie hits theaters at the end of December, and it will have some competition, but from the early reactions, it seems that the studio should be happy with the box office results. Obviously, this could all change between now and then as well. Regardless, Jason Momoa and James Wan seem to have been able to pull of their initial goal, which was to make Arthur Curry cool, and not just the butt of some lame jokes. The runtime has yet to be officially confirmed by Warner Bros., but you can check out the latest reveal below.