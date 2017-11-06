With Warner Bros.' Justice League hitting theaters in just a few weeks, the stars have started to do press, which has given Jason Momoa a new opportunity to shed some light on his Aquaman movie, hitting theaters on December 21, 2018. The actor just confirmed some very interesting details during a new interview, revealing there will be multiple versions of the young Arthur Curry character, one of whom is a teenage Arthur played by Otis Dhanji, and that there will be characters riding sharks. Here's what he had to say, revealing that the tone of this next DC adventure is a combination of an origin story, an epic battle and a road movie.

"In the story, we're going to see a couple different younger versions of me. And even before I was born, so you'll know where my mother came from, Atlantis. We've got to establish seven different kingdoms and the threat. Surpassing Justice League, this moment in time is his call to become king. The only thing that can save Atlantis is me fighting my own brother. There's a big battle, and there's an epic [fight]. It's also a big road movie, because we travel all over the world. It's got that Star Wars quality of gigantic ships and guys riding sharks. It's going to be this whole world you've never seen before. You're going to see him start as this guy who probably rides bikes, works on cars. You get to see him this one way as kind of a dirty, dark, drunkard, and then turn into this regal king."

The actor also spoke about how Justice League director Zack Snyder brought the actor in and said he wanted this character to be along the same lines as the Clint Eastwood classic, Outlaw Josey Wales. He also spoke about Arthur's father, played by Temuera Morrison, and how Justice League shows the character at his lowest point. Here's what the actor had to say about getting into the right mentality to play Aquaman, and how the movie deals with environmental issues like pollution.

"Zack Snyder brought me in. He definitely wanted this Outlaw Josey Wales. He wanted someone that wasn't accepted in Atlantis, wasn't accepted on land. He really was this outsider and lived on the fringes of society. We talked about him just being raised with his father, this blue collar worker. His father was a lighthouse keeper, but I probably worked on oil rigs. I'd be underwater and I could just rip the rig off and just weld. And that was when I was alone. There's people that I would save, that I could save, and there's people that I couldn't. The human side of me is that heartbreak of he couldn't save someone. Not knowing what to with these powers, he was a drinker. He'd just down that emotion. He couldn't ever get that out. You're going to see that I really wanted him to be that gruff thing, because he has to become king. If Justice League is like seeing him at his lowest, and not just his lowest, but this loneliness that I wanted about him, so when we get to Aquaman you know why he became that, and how he had been put in that lonely spot. And how he has to bring these two worlds together. Because you're going to see this ocean world, which we just pollute, and how do these people feel underwater with what the land does to the ocean. And this war that is going to come between the two, and I'm the only one that can link the two. He has to do it. He doesn't want to do it."

The last we heard about this movie was back just a few weeks ago, when Aquaman wrapped production, with Jason Momoa and Amber Heard celebrating the end of their shoot. We still have just over 13 months left until Aquaman hits theaters, and it will likely be quite some time before we'll get to see any footage from Aquaman. While we wait for more details, you can visit Comic Book for their interview with Jason Momoa.