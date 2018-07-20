Jason Momoa is here to hype up the release of the Aquaman trailer tomorrow. It would have been unthinkable a decade ago, but the Aquaman movie is easily one of the most anticipated movies of the year and the impending arrival of the first footage has fanboys and fangirls feeling very impatient. Could this really be the hero that the DC movie universe needs right now? One thing's for sure; Jason Momoa is having himself an awful lot of fun with it.

The former Game of Thrones star turned future king of Atlantis has shared a video of himself in his home state of Hawaii overlooking the ocean from a beautiful vantage point on a cliff. The actor thanks his fans for the support and for the experience he's had over the course of the last year. He then says he's got something special coming and, to get it, he needs to dive into the water, which he does in glorious fashion. A camera is underwater to catch a glimpse of the screen on his apparently waterproof cell phone screen that promises the Aquaman trailer is indeed coming our way tomorrow as part of Warner Bros.' San Diego Comic-Con presentation, but it will be made available online as well.

Aquaman comes from director James Wan (The Conjuring) with a script from David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick (The Conjuring 2) and Will Beall (Gangster Squad). The movie reveals the origin story of half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry and takes him on the journey of his lifetime, one that will not only force him to face who he really is, but to discover if he is worthy of who he was born to be; a king. Roughly three-quarters of the movie will take place underwater, which will make it unique visually and unlike any comic book movie we've ever seen before.

The movie, in addition to Jason Momoa as the titular hero, also stars Amber Heard (Magic Mike XXL) as Mera, Oscar nominee Willem Dafoe (Spider-Man 2) as Vulko, Patrick Wilson (Watchmen) as Orm/Ocean Master, Dolph Lundgren (The Expendables) as Nereus, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (The Get Down) Black Manta and Oscar winner Nicole Kidman (The Hours) as Atlanna. The cast is rounded out with Ludi Lin (Power Rangers) as Captain Murk and Temuera Morrison (Star Wars: Attack of the Clones) as Tom Curry, Arthur' dad.

Warner Bros. will showcase the upcoming Shazam movie during their SDCC panel as well. There are sure to be surprises in store, perhaps some Wonder Woman 1984 footage, an announcement about Birds of Prey or some news on the upcoming Joker origin movie. Anything is possible. But we know for sure that Aquaman is going to be at the heart of their presentation and the trailer is going to be the centerpiece. We'll be sure to bring you the trailer as soon as it's made available tomorrow. For now, you can check out Jason Momoa's video, courtesy of the official Aquaman Movie Twitter account, for yourself below.