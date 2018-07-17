Aquaman meets The Meg in a tremendous fan-made poster that makes all of our wildest oceanic dreams come true. Arthur Curry is the King of Atlantis and ruler of the seas. So of course he'd be able to control the world's largest predator, and use it as his own personal Uber. This is one mashup we'd love to see on the big screen.

This mighty masterpiece of makeshift mashup art comes from the Internet's one and only BossLogic. Usually he is imagining different actors as upcoming superheroes in movies that haven't been made yet. Today, he images what two of the sea's biggest legends would look like sharing the silver screen together. BossLogic says this about creating such a wild and wacky scenario for us all to contemplate.

"I felt the #AQUAMAN and #TheMeg posters needed some fusion."

The giant fin with Aquaman sitting on The Meg's head works perfectly. We just recently got an official synopsis for Aquaman. The movie is going to have a big presence at this year's Comic-Con. There, we'll be getting the first trailer, which will sadly be absent of any Megalodon action. It's noted that 2/3's of Aquaman takes place under the ocean, so you better get used to holding your breath. From the looks of The Meg trailer, that entire movie takes place on the ocean. Here's the synopsis for Aquaman.

"Aquaman finds himself caught between a surface world that ravages the sea and the underwater Atlanteans who are ready to revolt."

Aquaman swims into theaters December 21, 2018, filling the slot vacated by Star Wars this year. We won't have to wait that long to see The Meg, though. Jason Statham's giant shark epic is ready to chomp down on unexacting audiences later this summer debuting August 10. It's sure to be a hit when it arrives, if the trailers and TV spot are any indication. It looks like a ton of late summer fun. Hers's the official synopsis for The Meg.

"A massive creature attacks a deep-sea submersible, leaving it disabled and trapping the crew at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. With time running out, rescue diver Jonas Taylor must save the crew and the ocean itself from an unimaginable threat -- a 75-foot-long prehistoric shark known as the Megalodon."

If only Aquaman and The Meg were sharing the same screen this summer, we're sure it would be a blockbuster for the ages. Not to worry, though, there will be plenty of sharks and other sea monsters swimming around when that DC superhero adventure arrives just in time for the holiday season. But none of Arthur's friends will be as cool as The Meg. You can take a look at BossLogic's awesome rendering of these two icons here.