A new extended TV spot promoting Aquaman has been released online and it teases an epic battle with Black Manta. DC fans were treated to an extended trailer earlier this month that featured a bunch of previously unseen footage from the standalone Arthur Curry film, and the latest TV spot shows off some more, albeit brief, scenes. Warner Bros. and DC are about to start hammering the promotional campaign from here on out to get as much exposure for the December release date as possible.

There's a lot going on in the extended Aquaman TV spot, which starts with Arthur Curry declaring himself as the "Fish Man." From there, we see King Orm in some awesome armor and some brief new footage of Curry's land battle with Black Manta, which includes an impressive blow to the villain's head. There's also a shot of Curry in chains as well as a quick shot of the character in the original green and gold Aquaman suit.

Aquaman takes place after the events of Justice League and is the first DCEU project to come out since the team-up film tanked at the box office. Hopes are high for Jason Momoa's first solo outing as the King of Atlantas, but according to the latest box office tracking, things aren't looking awesome. For now, the movie is projected to make anywhere between $40-$60 million during its debut weekend. Those numbers are definitely not ideal, but there is time for them to change, especially since the movie doesn't hit theaters until the end of December. It should also be noted that those numbers are only domestic predictions at this time.

James Wan and Jason Momoa worked closely to try and get Aquaman to look unlike he ever has in any form of media for the movie. Curry was often the butt of some bad jokes in Justice League, and the director and star are trying to get away from that angle. With that being said, there are more than a few corny jokes that have been shown off in the promotional material, like in the TV spot when a man asks if Curry is the "fish boy." But, the movie also looks pretty dark with teases of intense action scenes that may be able to save it in the end.

Aquaman hits theaters on December 21st and will have to do battle with Bumblebee at the box office. The DC film should have no problem scoring number one that weekend, but it could be a tight race. There's still over a month to go before we see Jason Momoa's Arthur Curry on the big screen, but the latest extended TV spot should be enough to help DC fans get through a few more weeks of waiting. You can check out the spot below, thanks to the Jurassic Galaxy YouTube channel.