Aquaman is in the can. Director James Wan has been hard at work on the upcoming DC adaptation for two years and after a very lengthy post-production process, the movie is finally done and ready to debut in theaters next month. Wan made the announcement recently on his personal Instagram, while sharing a photo of the production team standing in front of a photo of Jason Momoa in his classic Aquaman costume. Here's what Wan had to say in his caption.

"After two years of consuming and devouring my every waking hour, this little indie movie is finally done. It was a monster undertaking. I can't thank enough the amazing post team of VFX/editorial/sound for working tirelessly around the clock, crazy long days, 7 days a week, for many many many weeks without a day off, towards making this a unique and beautiful film. Everyone poured their heart and soul into it, and I can't wait to share this 21st December! In the meantime, I'm gonna go take a really long nap now."

It would seem as though James Wan has earned this very long nap. Aquaman, from the footage we've seen so far, is truly massive in scale and features a ton of action that takes place underwater, which represented many unique challenges. And any major blockbuster like this is a huge undertaking no matter what. But in this case, Wan wound up taking on quite a bit of added pressure he didn't necessarily know he was going to have at the start.

After initially signing on to direct, The Flash solo movie was bumped from its original date. More importantly, Justice League wound up being a major disappointment and something of a fiasco for Warner Bros., leading them to shift their thinking when it comes to the DC universe moving forward. With that, Aquaman became the next live-action DC movie to hit theaters following Justice League and that has put a tremendous amount of pressure on it, and Wan specifically, to deliver.

Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Nicole Kidman, Dolph Lundgren, Patrick Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Ludi Lin and Temuera Morrison also star alongside Jason Momoa. The script is credited to Will Beall (Gangster Squad) and David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick (The Conjuring 2). Even though he has largely been shunned by Warner Bros. from the DC universe, Zack Snyder is still receiving a producer credit, alongside his wife and producing partner Debra Snyder. Though, any input he had was surely in the very early stages and he likely had very little to do with the overall creative vision displayed here.

While Aquaman isn't set to arrive in theaters until December 21, it was recently revealed that the premiere will be held in London on November 26. That means we should be hearing some early reactions in just a few weeks. Will this be a promising new beginning to the DC universe? We'll know soon enough. Be sure to check out James Wan's Instagram post for yourself below.