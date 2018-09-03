Zack Snyder has earned himself an executive producer credit on Aquaman. The DC hero is getting his first ever live-action solo movie later this year, with former Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa reprising his role as the Atlantean, following his appearance in last year's Justice League. Now, thanks to an update on the movie's official website, it's been revealed that Zack Snyder, along with his wife and producing partner Deborah Snyder, is being credited as an executive producer on Aquaman.

On the one hand, this isn't terribly surprising. The Snyders have been credited as executive producers on every one of the current live-action DC movies since Man of Steel, which kicked off Warner Bros.' interconnected universe. Yet, given the behind the scenes drama that led to Zack Snyder no longer being involved with the DC movie universe, it's still a little surprising on another level.

Aquaman has been in development for some time. That means Zack Snyder could have easily had his hand in the development process, which would explain why he's retaining his credit. Snyder is also the man responsible for making Jason Momoa Arthur Curry, which the actor has been very vocal about. In a previous interview, Momoa heaped praise and gratitude upon the filmmaker, who directed Man of Steel and Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice prior to the whole Justice League debacle.

"Zack is someone who kind of saved my life. This opportunity to be where I am is all because of him. So if you like Aquaman, you can pretty much thank Zack Snyder instantly, because none of it would've come true if it weren't for him."

Joss Whedon stepped in to oversee massive reshoots that took place on Justice League and the final product was ultimately a result of his vision mixed with what Zack Snyder had originally intended. The movie underperformed dramatically and didn't do the trick for many moviegoers. As such, there is still a loud contingent of DC fans demanding for Warner Bros.' to release the Snyder cut of Justice League, which may or may not exist, depending on who you ask. For his part, Snyder has seemed less than satisfied with the situation and is no longer involved in the future DC universe, formerly known as the DC Extended Universe. During SDCC, Warner Bros. announced that it will be known as Worlds of DC moving forward.

That's just part of the rebranding that Warner Bros. will implement moving forward. The DC movie universe got off to a rocky start and Justice League was the final nail in the coffin. Starting with Aquaman, the studio is looking to shift focus and put distance between the new movies and Zack Snyder's vision. True as that may be, the man is still being credited as an executive producer alongside Jon Berg, Geoff Johns and Walter Hamada, who are all still involved in that universe. James Wan's Aquaman is set to arrive in theaters on December 21. This news originated over at AquamanMovie.com.