A new trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League has just been released. The director and HBO Max are sharing the new footage, which put the focus on Jason Momoa's Aquaman character. In addition, a new poster of the DC superhero has been released, keeping with the black and white aesthetic from the previous promotional material. In the upcoming movie, Batman assembles a team to protect Earth after Superman's death. Cyborg, Wonder Woman, and The Flash join the Caped Crusader on his new mission, but there are some twists along the way.

The latest footage from Zack Snyder's Justice League is mostly new, with Jason Momoa's Aquaman being ordered to pick up his mother's trident. We can also hear dialogue of Ben Affleck's Batman requesting the superhero's help, along with some nefarious voices. Even from the brief bits of footage and images that have been released, it's clear that Snyder's take on the story is a lot different from what made it into theaters back in 2017, with a focus on the darkness that has been evident in every DC project the director has been attached to.

Zack Snyder never thought Warner Bros. would come back to him to finish his cut of Justice League. "I'd made peace with the fact that this was the world I was going to be in," said the director in an interview. He had his unfinished cut at his house, which contained his original storyline, minus the completed visual effects and some other material that hadn't been shot yet. When Warner Bros. did come knocking on his door, it was the unfinished version that they wanted to release on HBO Max.

While Zack Snyder was surprised that the studio approached him at all, there was no way that he was going to release the rough cut of Justice League to the world. It would have been unfair to the committed fans who started a whole movement behind getting the studio to release the cut, while also fueling criticism from those who thought it would be no different from what made it into theaters. There were a lot of hurdles to overcome, but the director was able to get what he wanted in the end.

Zack Snyder says, "we'd come to the place where yes, the movie, you're allowed to finish it and to do it the right way," when talking about the negotiations process. "That was a pretty cathartic and beautiful moment that I shared with my family; it was really an impossible dream come true." Now, DC fans from all over the world are going to be able to see Snyder's Justice League in the way that he originally intended. The 4-hour version of the movie is all set to premiere March 18th, exclusively on HBO Max and Snyder fans could not be more excited. You can check out the latest Justice League trailer above, thanks to Zack Snyder's official Twitter account.