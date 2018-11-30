China's Aquaman trailer is easily the best that has been released thus far. There is a ton of new footage that has never been seen before and it sheds more light on the story. Additionally, James Wan's visuals look amazing. If comic book fans were on the fence about seeing Aquaman, this will more than likely be the tipping point that gets them in line to see the movie on opening day. The latest trailer arrives as positive early reactions have been hitting social media as well.

The previous trailers for James Wan's Aquaman have all been pretty good, but they all seemed to focus on one aspect, as oppose to the movie as a whole. The latest Chinese trailer packs a lot of punch in two minutes, teasing all kinds of new footage, including an awesome lasso fight scene between Arthur Curry and Black Manta. The mission of tracking down King Atlan's missing Trident is fleshed out more, Amber Heard's Mera gives a glimpse of her awesome powers, and the Orm vs. Curry fight is given spoiler-like new footage.

Jason Momoa's Arthur Curry taking on Patrick Wilson's Ocean Master looks like it will be one of the more groundbreaking scenes in Aquaman. James Wan's eye for detail is pretty crazy when watching Curry go against Orm as water swirls around them. The climax of the trailer scene ties everything together with an intense explosion. Curry's past is also put on display, giving viewers more insight into what the overall story is about. Another thing that the latest trailer has going for it is that it doesn't feature any of the cheesy one-liners that have been present in other trailers and promotional material.

The Aquaman early reactions have been mostly positive, with some fans calling it an underwater version of Star Wars, which seems pretty cool. The Marvel Cinematic Universe comparisons have also come into play with more than one person likening it to an MCU Phase 1 movie. There have been some that were not into the DCEU's latest offering, calling it cheesy, but that is to be expected. Overall, things are looking pretty good for Arthur Curry's first standalone movie and for the studio as well.

Early projections for Aquaman have been updated, and it's starting to look good for the project, which should be a sigh of relief to Warner Bros. and DC Films. Over the long holiday weekend (December 21st), the movie is projected to bring in at least $100 million with a three-day total of $65 million. That number is below Justice League's five-day total, but the early buzz for Aquaman should help the movie surpass the overall Justice League box office numbers when all is said and done. This is surely exciting news for DCEU fans who have been waiting patiently to see James Wan bring Arthur Curry to the big screen. You can check out the new trailer below and get further information over at Warner Bros.