The final trailer for Aquaman is here, along with a new poster featuring the King of Atlantis in his iconic orange and green costume. Warner Bros. is nearing the home stretch as the latest DC movie swims to the surface in just over a month. There is a lot of pressure and the heavy burden of expectations placed upon this project but the studio is doing what they can to convince audiences everywhere that this isn't going to be another step in the wrong direction. It looks like Jason Momoa's Arthur Curry may really be here to save the day for DC fans.

The trailer kicks off with some massive sweeping shots and a glimpse at Arthur Curry in his early life. We also get our best look at Vulko up to this point, who has largely been absent from previous footage. This promo also drives home the heart of the plot, which sees our titular hero trying to get his hands on the legendary trident capable of uniting the surface world with Atlantis. But his brother Orm has other ideas. There is an incredible amount of action and scope on display. This certainly has a look that differs this movie from the other recent live-action DC offerings.

It's also been announced that advance tickets for Aquaman are on sale now. That not only includes Thursday night preview showings and opening weekend, but the recently announced Amazon Prime early screenings as well. Prime members will have the chance to see DC's latest a full five days early on December 15, with screenings taking place all across the country at 7 p.m. Demand is expected to be high so anyone interested in seeing the movie before anyone else has the chance should grab those tickets sooner rather than later.

At this point, it's no secret that the current DC universe didn't get off to the best start. The movies thus far, Wonder Woman aside, have been very divisive. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad have their defenders, but there are plenty of audience members on the other said of the aisle. Last year, following a tumultuous production, Justice League sort of became the last straw. The comic book adaptation underwhelmed, both in terms of reception and box office, leading Warner Bros. to shift their strategy when it comes to DC Films. Aquaman is the first movie to be released since, meaning that this will be the first real signal of what's to come in the future.

Early buzz has been positive so far, but we've yet to have critics truly weigh in, which should be happening later this month following the movie's premiere in London. James Wan (The Conjuring, Furious 7) is in the director's chair. Aquaman opens nationwide on December 21, meaning that it's going to be going up directly against the Transformers spin-off Bumblebee in what could be one of the biggest box office showdowns of the year. Be sure to check out the final trailer from the Warner Bros. Pictures YouTube channel below, and grab tickets for opening weekend, for those who are interested.