DCEU fans have been waiting since last summer to see footage from James Wan's Aquaman and we now have the official word that it will debut at this year's San Diego Comic Con. Many fans believed that a behind-the-scenes featurette would've been shown at last year's Comic-Con, but that was not the case. Instead, DCEU fans have been anxiously waiting the first footage from Arthur Curry's standalone movie. The good news is that we're only about a month away from seeing the first trailer for Aquaman.

This year's San Diego Comic-Con takes place from July 19th to the 22nd', which means that we'll more than likely see the Aquaman trailer on either Friday the 20th or Saturday the 21st. However, that could all change since no concrete release date has been confirmed. Either way, Comic-Con isn't very far off at this point in time. Additionally, it makes a lot more sense for Warner Bros. and DC Films to wait until San Diego Comic-Con to unleash the first Aquaman trailer to the public. James Wan had this to say.

"Comic-Con will be insane!! This is the new glyph/logo. Freshly smuggled out of Atlantis! (stolen off King Orm's belt buckle)."

Many believed that the trailer for Aquaman was going to be released this week after Entertainment Weekly provided their first look images that highlighted Jason Momoa's Arthur Curry and Amber Heard's Mera as well as sneak peeks at Nicole Kidman's Queen Atlaana, Patrick Wilson's Orm Marius, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's Black Mantis. Out of all of the images, DC fans were most excited to see that Black Manta's helmet was comic book accurate. The pictures seemed to hint that the trailer was to arrive this week.

Since Marvel Studios won't be attending San Diego Comic-Con this year, the DCEU will absolutely dominate Hall H, which means that Aquaman will be the talk of the weekend. The standalone movie has already been hyped up, but it will pretty much have the weekend all to itself this year along with whatever else Warner Bros. and DC Films decide to announce. In other DCEU news, we could get a behind-the-scenes featurette for Wonder Woman 1984 and possibly an update on all of those Joker projects that are in various stages of development.

This year will also mark a big change for Warner Bros. and DC Films since so much has changed behind-the-scenes. Walter Hamada may want to come in and make a big entrance, and this is the year to do so. Regardless, Aquaman will finally hit theaters on December 21st after a short delay and we'll finally get to see what James Wan has been cooking up for the last year. It's definitely time for DCEU fans to get hyped. While we wait for more information, you can check out the Aquaman trailer announcement below, courtesy of James Wan's Twitter account.