DC and Warner Bros. are starting to roll out the promotional campaign for Aquaman with the release of the first TV spot, which provides some new footage that wasn't seen in the first trailer that made its debut at this year's San Diego Comic-Con. Additionally, a new image has been released that features Jason Momoa and Amber Heard's Arthur and Mera looking for clues. The new TV spot actually gives a better look at a picture that was previously released and puts the focus on the green colors of Mera's suit.

Right off the bat, it's evident that there are some giant waves in the shorter TV spot than were in the full-length trailer. At one point, it even looks like a house is getting swept up in the madness. Elsewhere, there's also more footage of the Black Manta fight as well as some more of a battle scene with Orm. Other than that, it's pretty similar to the trailer that was released a few weeks ago, aside from some minor tweaks.

The new Aquaman image that has been released looks like it occurs after Arthur and Mera jump from the plane in the trailer, since they're both in the same outfits. The setting appears to be in the ruins of one of the Seven Kingdoms of Atlantis. Both Mera and Arthur are seen gazing and smiling at a technological device that is throwing off some blue light. Director James Wan says that the device is used to play back an ancient recording. It is unclear how this device will fit into the movie, but between the new image and the new TV spot, there's a decent amount of things for DC fans to speculate about.

Whatever the message is that Arthur and Mera are receiving in the new Aquaman image, it will more than likely be used against Orm in some way. Another interesting aspect to the newly released image is that it has a Raiders of the Last Ark feel to it, which comes from James Wan admitting that the Indiana Jones franchise was an influence on the film. The technological aspect to the shot also throws back to The Crystal Skull as well.

Aquaman finally swims into theaters on December 21st of this year after more than a few delays over the years. But now, it's finally happening, and DC fans are getting more excited by the day. After all of the backlash from Justice League, Jason Momoa and James Wan are hoping to deliver a project that stands alone from the rest of the DCEU. Sadly, this means that there will not be any Wonder Woman cameos or any other cameos from Arthur Curry's friends in the League. While we wait for the movie to hit theaters, you can check out the brand-new TV spot and image and below, thanks to Entertainment Weekly.

