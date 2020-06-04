Red Hound Films has released the red band trailer for their upcoming tribute to 80s slashers, Aquaslash. The movie is a bloody water park murder mystery thriller and was directed and written by Renaud Gauthier. The 80's throwback made its world premiere at Fantasia Film Festival, which is where Gauthier originally premiered his critically acclaimed 2013 debut feature Discopathe. Aquaslash is coming to drive-ins and VOD on June 23rd. Bloody Disgusting debuted the trailer as an excluisve, which you can check out in their embed below.

The Aquaslash red band trailer is a throwback to the classic slashers of the 1980s and it has no problem advertising its influences. There are plenty of shots of partying young adults getting ready for a "lit" summer at a mysterious water park. However, things go from partying to bloodbath in a matter of seconds, which is exactly what most horror fans are waiting for. As for the direct storyline, that isn't really teased in the footage. Instead, we're just given some adrenaline pumping clips to prepare us for the Aquaslash release later this month.

Aquaslash takes place as high school ends for the students of Valley Hills. To celebrate, they're throwing a huge weekend bash at Wet Valley, a reportedly haunted water park stuck in the 80s where they can party like there's no tomorrow. There is also a competition with a cash prize for the fastest team to fly down the slides, but the teens are unprepared for a razor-sharp surprise as someone plots to slice up the competition. The surprise is featured in the trailer multiple times, so don't expect to be surprised by it when you see it in the movie. People end up getting sliced up and it's not pretty.

Aquaslash stars Nicolas Fontaine, Brittany Drisdelle, Nick Walker, Madeline Harvey, Paul Zinno, Chip Chuipka, Howard Rosenstein, Ryan Ali, Cameron Geller, Lanisa Dawn, and Ivan Ossa. The trailer shows just how over the top some of the performances are from this young cast, and that is not a negative observation. Aquaslash already seems like the perfect movie to watch while we're stuck indoors this summer, especially since it might even get a few viewers thinking twice about the next time they visit a waterpark when things get back to some form of normalcy.

Aquaslash has already been getting rave reviews from the horror community and from fans of Renaud Gauthier's Discopathe. Some of the biggest praise for the movie has been for the special effects team. Blood Brothers FX provide all of the gore, bringing their past work from Les Affamés, Turbo Kid, and We Summon The Darkness, and stepping it up to a whole new level. The waterslide with the giant razors popping up is original and executed in the perfect way, which you can see in the trailer. While we wait for June 23rd to come around, you can check out the NSFW red band trailer for Aquaslash above, thanks to the Red Hound Films YouTube channel.