SCS Entertainment has released the official trailer for Arachnado, an upcoming horror movie with a premise that's as bizarre as it sounds. Coming to VOD and DVD next month, the movie is directed by Dustin Ferguson the filmmaker behind such other bizarre horror titles as Los Angeles Shark Attack, Angry Asian Murder Hornets, and Ebola Rex. You would certainly expect for Arachnado to be just as insane with a title like that, and the trailer suggests that will certainly be the case. You can take a look at it below.

The cast of Arachnado includes Mel Novak (Bruce Lee's Game of Death), Deborah Dutch (Hard to Die), Brinke Stevens (Slumber Party Massacre), and Shawn C. Phillips (Ghost Shark). Other cast members include Sheri Davis (Angry Asian Murder Hornets), Jennifer Nangle (Malvolia: The Queen of Screams), Mike Ferguson (Death Squad), Cali June (Monster Force Zero), and Albie Robles (Stickman) as the voice of DJ Danny.

While full details about the plot haven't been revealed, we can get the gist of the story from the trailer. It begins with warnings from a radio DJ that cyclone activity is expected, with sightings of the natural phenomenon heading straight for Los Angeles. If that weren't bad enough, the cyclones have apparently brought millions of vicious spiders along with them, flinging the killer creatures all over the city. Survivors must band together to figure out a way to survive the spider onslaught, but as shown in the trailer, there will be many who aren't going to make it.

Unless you are particularly afraid of spiders, you probably shouldn't expect to be horrified going into this one. The low budget really shows in the trailer when the spiders of different sizes begin attacking their victims. For fans of these kinds of movies, however, that low budget is just a part of the charm, even if it makes the movie more funny than scary. It doesn't seem likely Arachnado will be giving people nightmares the same way Arachnophobia had so many years ago, but what is promised by the movie is that it will be a pretty good time watching it.

Of course, the premise of this movie is very similar to Sharknado, the popular horror series developed at Syfy. In that series, Ian Ziering and Tara Reid starred as a married couple who are constantly finding themselves in the midst of "sharknadoes," which are just as they sound --- tornadoes filled with sharks. That movie series embraced its cheesy premise and the fans loved it, spawning a franchise that introduced a new installment every year between 2013 and 2018. The series concluded with The Last Sharknado: It's About Time, leaving a void in horror movies about deadly creatures traveling by way of cyclones.

Arachnado will be released by SCS Entertainment on VOD and DVD this Thanksgiving. Maybe we're not getting other anticipated horror releases like A Quiet Place Part II and Halloween Kills this year, but a movie about spider-filled tornadoes might be the next best thing The official trailer comes to us from SoCal Cinema on YouTube.