We have the first trailer for Archenemy. With almost all major movies departing 2020 for 2021, if not 2022, there is little left for lovers of cinema for the remainder of the year. Luckily, RLJE Films is still releasing the latest from filmmaker Adam Egypt Mortimer (Daniel Isn't Real), which looks to scratch the superhero movie itch, albeit in a unique way. Joe Manganiello (Magic Mike, True Blood) leads the way as Max Fist, who is allegedly a superhero from another dimension who no longer has powers on earth.

The trailer starts out with Max (Joe Manganiello)recounting his supposed former life. On Earth, his life has become depressing and somewhat meaningless, turning him into a vagabond and a drunk. He then encounters a curious teenager who is genuinely curious to hear his tale. Things change when a gang of thugs threatens this teen and his family, which leads Max to spring violently into action. It devolves into an action-filled, blood-soaked brawl from there on out.

Adam Egypt Mortimer penned the screenplay in addition to directing. The cast also includes Skylan Brooks (The Darkest Minds, Southpaw), Zolee Griggs (Wu-Tang: An American Saga, Bride Wars), Amy Seimetz (Pet Sematary, Alien: Covenant) and Glenn Howerton (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, A.P. Bio). The movie will be holding its world premiere at Beyond Fest this week. Mortimer had this to say about how he cooked up the idea.

"I started thinking about Archenemy five years ago, asking questions like: What if Repo Man had a superhero in it? What if Wong Kar-wai directed Superman? If Doctor Strange lost his power, would he turn into The Punisher? What if....Leaving Las Vegas, but Leaving Gotham City? What if you had long-gone glory days like Randy 'The Ram' from The Wrestler but those days were in the past, but in a different dimension on the other side of a black hole? Would that life even be real? Would it be any more than a big-talking bar story that erodes into memory, then delusion, then the spasms of madness? I wanted to see how these questions would affect the film aesthetic of a superhero movie.To see the genre enter its own unexplored dimension, to experiment with how we see, and how that makes us feel."

Archenemy centers on Max Fist (Joe Manganiello). He claims to be a hero from another dimension who fell through time and space to Earth, where he has no powers. The only person who believes his wild story is a local teen named Hamster. They unite and take to the streets to wipe out the local drug syndicate and its vicious crime boss known as The Manager.

The studio has additionally revealed a new poster, which leans into the comic booky vibe. Archenemy will debut at Beyond Fest in California at the Mission Tiki Drive-In on October 7. It will then arrive in theaters, on demand and digital on December 11 from RLJE Films. Be sure to check out the trailer for yourself.