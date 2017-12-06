Halloween 2019 is gonna be quite the fun and scary nostalgia trip for those who grew up in the 90s. Paramount Pictures recently announced that they're working on bringing Nickelodeon's Are You Afraid of the Dark? to the big screen, with IT screenwriter Gary Dauberman attached to pen the screenplay. Now, the studio has announced that the movie is set to be released on October 11, 2019, just in time for the Halloween season.

At the moment, there's not a whole lot of competition on that particular date. Warner Bros.' The Goldfinch is the only other movie currently scheduled to arrive in theaters on the same day. So Are You Afraid of the Dark? is potentially positioned as the big movie of the Halloween season in 2019. With the release date set, the studio will likely focus their attention on locking down a director for the project. No names have been mentioned in terms of a director yet, but we should be hearing some frontrunners emerge in the near future.

Are You Afraid of the Dark? premiered on Nickelodeon in 1992 as part of their SNICK lineup. The show involves a group of friends, who call themselves The Midnight Society, hanging around a campfire and telling scary stories to one another, making it a horror anthology series for younger audiences. It's not yet clear the direction in which the movie will take. Will they tell a single story using The Midnight Society as a wrap-around device? Or will they do it as an anthology and tell a few short stories within a single movie? Here's what Gary Dauberman had to say about his take on it last month.

"The show is about the shared experience of telling stories, especially scary ones. We're going to celebrate that with this movie and honor the darker, scarier tone of the show, which was really groundbreaking for Nickelodeon at the time. I hope the Midnight Society approves."

This means that 2019 could be another huge year for horror and, specifically, for Gary Dauberman. He's also penning the script for IT: Chapter Two, which is scheduled to come out the month prior on September 6, 2019. Given how well the first IT has done, that will easily be one of the most highly-anticipated movies of 2019. Dauberman is also responsible for Annabelle: Creation and the upcoming Conjuring spin-off The Nun. He's quickly becoming the go-to guy for big horror screenplays in Hollywood.

At the present time, specific details on the Are You Afraid of the Dark? movie are pretty slim. There's no word on casting or if the script will make use of some of the series' classic episodes. The Hollywood Reporter does reveal that Gary Dauberman is on board to produce the movie, in addition to writing the script. So he's heavily involved. We'll be sure to keep you up to date as more details on the project are made available.