Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret is finally coming to the big screen. After decades of being approached about a movie adaptation, author Judy Blume has agreed to let producer James L. Brooks and director/writer Kelly Fremon Craig make the feature film based on her iconic young adult novel. Craig previously wrote, directed, and produced The Edge of Seventeen, which starred Hailey Steinfeld, and Blume hopes that it will have the same feeling as Craig's film.

Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret was written by Judy Blume and released in 1970. The book is about eleven-year old (almost twelve) Margert Simon as she enters sixth grade and struggles to find religion in her household. Her mother is Christian and her father is Jewish. Throughout her life, Margaret has been raised without an affiliation to either faith, which leads to her curiosity about God. She prays to God in her own way, and completes a school project to learn about different religions.

Judy Blume has said in the past that Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret is loosely based on her own life. In addition to the religious themes, Margaret is also becoming a young woman and the book deals with becoming interested in the opposite sex, hormones, developing slower than the other girls, and getting her period. Throughout the years, the book has been challenged for its free talk of sex and development and has even been banned at certain points for "anti-Christian material." With that being said, the book is highly regarded as one of the best fiction books ever written.

Judy Blume announced on social media that she was now open to her books becoming movies, which gave James L. Brooks and Kelly Fremon Craig energy to pursue the project. Craig admits that she wrote Blume a long email, detailing how much the book means to her as well as others that she knows. Whatever she said worked, because Blume became excited to work with Craig after watching The Edge of Seventeen. Craig had this to say about Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.

"It is this rite of passage for women and girls. It's rare for me to run into a woman or girl who hasn't read it and every time I've mentioned it to a woman, they clutch their heart and let out this joyful gasp. There's something so timely and full of truth and I remember for me that at that age, it felt like a life raft at a time when you're lost and searching and unsure. This book comes along and tells you you're not alone. Women remember where they were when they read it. I can't think of another book you can say that about."

Work on Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret started quickly after James L. Brooks and Kelly Fremon Craig met with Judy Blume. Brooks notes that he's never been a part of a project that came together so quickly. Blume wants to help to make sure that the big screen adaptation is the best that it can be, so she was just out in Hollywood to see how everything was running, according to Brooks. Both Brooks and Craig call the project, "a labor of love," which should help them through the making of what will be a pretty big deal when it hits the big screen. Deadline was the first to announce the Are You There God? It's Me Margaret movie news.